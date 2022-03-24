GM Reportedly Stopping SUVs Dead in Their Trax

Two years after the Encore debuted for 2013, Chevrolet began to sell the Trax in the U.S. Under its chunkier skin, the Trax was mechanically and structurally identical to the Encore but sold at a lower price point. Like the Encore, the Trax also capitalized on the consumer shift away from cars and into crossover SUVs.

"Chevy never really got behind [the Trax] like Buick did [the Encore]," said Sessions. "But buyers were leaving hatchback cars, and the Trax offered a taller ride height and better visibility than a Cruze."

The reason Chevrolet was less enthusiastic, according to Sessions, was that, unlike Buick dealers, Chevy stores had an appealing and more profitable alternative to the Trax. "Dealers would advertise the Trax and its low price and move people up into the Equinox, if possible," Sessions claims.

Nevertheless, the consumer shift away from cars and into SUVs continued to accelerate. By the end of 2019, GM had started moving 100,000 Trax and Encore units each year, and Chevrolet decided to discontinue its Cruze compact car.

You don't mess with success

Understandably, Buick didn't wish to ruin a good thing. So, when the Encore's presumed replacement was ready for prime time, it debuted as the 2020 Encore GX, a new model selling alongside the continuing original Encore. The Encore GX is slightly larger and offers more rear seat room and cargo space coupled with a better-balanced design and proportions than its forebearer.

Soon after the Encore GX arrived in 2020, Chevy introduced the 2021 Trailblazer. As the Trax had, the Chevrolet Trailblazer shared its underlying engineering with its corporate cousin from Buick, the Encore GX. However, the Chevy looked different inside and out. Like the Encore GX, we found the Trailblazer to be far superior to the vehicle it replaced. Nevertheless, despite the Trailblazer's superiority, Chevrolet continued selling the Trax well past its expiration date.

