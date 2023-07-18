2024 Mazda CX-50 Announced: The Best Just Got a Little Pricier

The Mazda CX-50 is our favorite compact SUV — beating out the Honda CR-V by the narrowest of margins in our ranking of small SUVs — thanks to its quick acceleration, comfortable ride and a thoughtfully designed cabin with an abundance of premium materials. You do pay for the privilege, however, as the CX-50 is one of the pricier options in the segment. That won't change anytime soon; Mazda just announced pricing for the 2024 CX-50, which carries forward mostly unchanged, though a few tweaks to the trim lineup mean it's even more expensive this time around.

Mazda dropped the entry-level S model for 2024, so the CX-50's new base trim is the Select. The 2024 CX-50 Select starts at $31,675 (all prices include destination charges, but add another $45 for Alaskan deliveries), compared to $30,225 for a 2023 Select, or $28,825 for a 2023 S base model. That $1,450 bump from 2023 Select to 2024 Select doesn't include any additional tangible features, though Mazda does say that all 2024 CX-50s have new dampers and a revised electric power-steering system.