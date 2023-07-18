- Mazda just announced pricing for one of the automaker's best vehicles, the 2024 CX-50.
- The compact crossover comes out on top against rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
- Its base price is higher for 2024, as the previous entry-level model is discontinued.
2024 Mazda CX-50 Announced: The Best Just Got a Little Pricier
The Mazda CX-50 is our favorite compact SUV — beating out the Honda CR-V by the narrowest of margins in our ranking of small SUVs — thanks to its quick acceleration, comfortable ride and a thoughtfully designed cabin with an abundance of premium materials. You do pay for the privilege, however, as the CX-50 is one of the pricier options in the segment. That won't change anytime soon; Mazda just announced pricing for the 2024 CX-50, which carries forward mostly unchanged, though a few tweaks to the trim lineup mean it's even more expensive this time around.
Mazda dropped the entry-level S model for 2024, so the CX-50's new base trim is the Select. The 2024 CX-50 Select starts at $31,675 (all prices include destination charges, but add another $45 for Alaskan deliveries), compared to $30,225 for a 2023 Select, or $28,825 for a 2023 S base model. That $1,450 bump from 2023 Select to 2024 Select doesn't include any additional tangible features, though Mazda does say that all 2024 CX-50s have new dampers and a revised electric power-steering system.
The jettisoning of the S trim does, however, allow Mazda to claim that every CX-50 comes with a high level of standard content. All-wheel drive, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-speaker audio system, adaptive cruise control and a blind-spot warning system all return from last year's base trim. The contents of last year's Select model are also included, so you get keyless entry, a 10.25-inch center display (with touchscreen functionality when using your smartphone), leatherette upholstery and dual-zone climate control.
While the 2024 CX-50 is more expensive than last year's model, the price still matches up nicely against similarly equipped versions of the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. And the Mazda's place at the top of our small SUV leaderboard means you don't have to pay extra to get the best.
Here's the full breakdown of pricing for the 2024 Mazda CX-50:
2024 Mazda CX-50 pricing
2024 price (includes $1,375 D+H charge)
2023 price (includes $1,275 D+H charge)
Difference
|2.5 S
|-
|$28,825
|–
|2.5 S Select
|$31,675
|$30,225
|$1,450
|2.5 S Preferred
|$33,025
|$31,525
|$1,500
|2.5 S Preferred Plus
|–
|$33,965
|–
|2.5 S Premium
|$35,375
|$36,425
|-$1,050
|2.5 S Premium Plus
|$38,875
|$38,425
|$450
|2.5 Turbo
|$39,375
|$38,425
|$950
|2.5 Turbo Meridian Edition
|$42,175
|$41,225
|$950
|2.5 Turbo Premium
|$42,675
|$41,575
|$1,100
|2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
|$44,675
|$43,575
|$1,100
Note that the price of the 2.5 S Premium has decreased year over year. This is because the Premium trim has slightly different content for 2024. It removes the power-adjustable passenger seat, driver's seat memory functions and leather upholstery, but it is now equipped with a wireless charging pad.
The 2024 Mazda CX-50 is a little pricier than last year's model, but it's still competitive with the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.