2023 Ford Escape Has New Look and Sportier Trim

One thing that doesn't change is what you can put under the hood of the 2023 Escape. The base powertrain continues to be a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that delivers 180 horsepower to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, while all-wheel drive is an option.

Engine upgrades include a 250-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, along with two choices of hybrid. Each delivers a total of 210 hp, though only the hybrid version can be had with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Opting for the plug-in hybrid powertrain means sticking with front-wheel drive, though with the bonus of having 37 miles of electric-only driving range.

Prices for the 2023 Escape start at $28,995 and go all the way up to $39,995 (with destination) before you start toying with optional extras. Look for the new Escape to show up in dealers by the end of this year.

The 2023 Ford Escape gets a handsome new look and added features to keep it relevant in the hugely competitive compact SUV market. The new ST-Line even adds a jolt of sportiness to this sensible sport-ute too.