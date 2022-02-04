Chevrolet is killing off the affordably priced Spark subcompact — one more casualty as Chevy steadily reduces the number of non-SUVs and non-trucks in its lineup. The automaker announced its tiny hatchback will be produced through August, when it will then be phased out.

The Chevrolet Spark isn't our favorite vehicle in the class, but it was decent enough and served customers who didn't have the budget or space for one of Chevy's larger vehicles. What are your alternatives if you want to stick with the Bowtie? We explore the options below.

What are the other budget-friendly Chevrolets?

Though shoppers have a few more months to scoop up a new Spark, the loss of the diminutive hatch does change the landscape for Chevrolet diehards. After all, the Spark served as the entry point to the brand and held the title of the cheapest new car on the market, with a starting price of $14,595 (including destination and handling charges).