- The Chevrolet Spark ceases production this August, leaving shoppers without a budget-friendly alternative.
- Entry to the Bowtie brand will now be the Trax, which costs $8,000 more.
- The Malibu is the last non-Camaro Chevrolet standing.
Chevrolet is killing off the affordably priced Spark subcompact — one more casualty as Chevy steadily reduces the number of non-SUVs and non-trucks in its lineup. The automaker announced its tiny hatchback will be produced through August, when it will then be phased out.
The Chevrolet Spark isn't our favorite vehicle in the class, but it was decent enough and served customers who didn't have the budget or space for one of Chevy's larger vehicles. What are your alternatives if you want to stick with the Bowtie? We explore the options below.
Though shoppers have a few more months to scoop up a new Spark, the loss of the diminutive hatch does change the landscape for Chevrolet diehards. After all, the Spark served as the entry point to the brand and held the title of the cheapest new car on the market, with a starting price of $14,595 (including destination and handling charges).
Buyers looking for the most affordable new Chevrolet are left with a crossover: the Trax subcompact SUV. An entry-level Trax carries an MSRP of $22,595, making it a whopping $8,000 more expensive than the Spark. However, the Trax's dated interior and underwhelming ... everything ... mean that we can't in good conscience recommend this vehicle.
Shoppers should skip past it and take a look at the Trailblazer, which was reintroduced as a new model in 2021 and stands out from the crowd with Camaro-like styling and a surprisingly roomy cabin. The Trailblazer has an MSRP of $22,795, which is only slightly more than the Trax. It's certainly worth the upgrade.
No matter how you slice it though, it's about to become a lot more expensive to join the Chevy family.
If you still want a Chevrolet car that isn't a Camaro, the last choice standing is the Malibu. The Malibu lost its base L trim this year, so it now has a starting price of $24,395 — nearly $10,000 more than the Spark. Of course, you're getting a lot more car with the Malibu, but the last sedan in the Chevy lineup is beginning to feel pretty dated too. It was redesigned six years ago, and there's no replacement in sight.
After the Spark ceases production this summer, you'll need to shell out more than $22,000 to get into a new Chevrolet.