- The Nissan Leaf is all-new for 2026 and comes with two charging ports and a fresh interior.
- The 75-kW battery gets up to an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range on a charge.
- Starting MSRP under $30,000 makes it the least expensive EV you can buy.
2026 Nissan Leaf First Drive Review: The New EV Value Leader
Nissan's newest Leaf shows inexpensive doesn't have to mean cheap
The Nissan Leaf's goal has always been twofold: Be cheap and be worth your time. The former has always been true — despite being one of the very first EVs to hit the mass market, the Leaf has always been affordable. But often it's been a compromised package that lacked the range American EV buyers were looking for. The all-new 2026 Nissan Leaf aims to maintain its budget-friendly status and deliver what its predecessors lacked.
All-new everything
The 2026 Leaf resembles an Ariya that shrunk in the wash, but in person, the humpback proportions work (especially in the Seabreeze Pearl blue). Hidden under the floor of the Leaf is a 75-kWh battery, which in the base S+ trim gives the Leaf an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles. That's pretty good, especially considering the price tag for that base model is just over $30,000.
Nissan's new entry-level EV also comes standard with Nissan's package of driver assist tech, which includes the usual suspects like automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control but also blind-spot warning and intervention, something that's often extra on competitors. It also comes with Nissan's 360-degree camera system; a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrumentation and infotainment; and wireless smartphone integration as standard.
Range on the full-loaded Platinum+ trim falls to an EPA-rated 259 miles thanks to 19-inch wheels and additional weight, but that's plenty for daily driving around town. Not to mention a much more robust figure than the old Leaf's max of 212 miles. The midtier SV+ splits the difference with 288 miles of estimated range.
The Platinum+ model I drove adds a bunch of niceties, including an upgraded Bose audio system, dual 14.3-inch screens, a hands-free power liftgate, LED accent lights on the front, taillights with a 3D effect, and Nissan's new dimmable panoramic roof. This last one bears a special callout. The glass panel in the roof is "dimmable" using LCD tech that gradually turns the panel semi-opaque. It's visually interesting, but the jury's out on whether it blocks heat like a physical sunshade would.
What about charging?
One of our biggest gripes about the old Leaf was that its fast charging required the functionally obsolete CHAdeMO plug. The new Leaf compensates with not one, but two, industry-standard chargers. For fast charging, there's an NACS DC fast charger, aka Tesla charger, on the passenger-side front fender. Nissan says it's positioned there to make it easier to access the short cords used at the thousands of Supercharger stations around the country. The Leaf can handle up to a 150-kW charge, which it says boosts the battery from 10% to 80% in around 35 minutes under optimal conditions.
On the driver's front fender is a J1772 AC charger, which can handle up to Level 2 charging stations. Note that these are distinct; if you want to fast-charge, you must use the NACS port, and if you're on a slower charger (like the one at your house or office), you have to use the J1772.
A big interior upgrade
The Leaf's bulbous exterior styling translates to plenty of front seat headroom and legroom but cramped rear quarters. The front seats use what Nissan calls "Zero Gravity" padding to improve comfort over journeys of all distances. There's no escaping that this is a small car, and although the padding was comfortable, the seat itself is narrow. Finding the right driving position also took a tad too much fiddling, but top-spec models come with seat memory, a nice touch.
As for the rear seat, it's definitely for kids or shorter adults. At 6-foot-1, my hair brushed the headliner in the back. My knees were also against the seatback if I tried to sit behind my driving position, and it was only a little better with a shorter driver. On the plus side, whoever's back there will get vents and USB-C charging ports on SV+ and higher trims and heaters for the outboard spots on the Platinum+.
Nissan does a decent job of utilizing the small interior space. The cupholders in the center console are decently sized, and there's a small bin under the center armrest along with door bins. The wireless charging pad is out of the way and doesn't take up too much space either. The dash design includes a large curved panel that spans the width. It looks cool, but it also feels like a missed opportunity for extra storage by not molding in a tray or two for small items. Behind the rear seats, there is 20 cubic feet of free space for cargo.
The Platinum+ trim exudes quality. Assembly was top-notch, and surfaces above the armrest are soft-touch, including the dash. Below that, the hard plastics feel class- and price-appropriate. Whether that holds for lower-tier trims remains to be seen. The gear selector buttons felt a bit chintzy, and the climate controls are touch-sensitive instead of physical buttons. That little touch-sensitive HVAC bar aside, the controls were easy-to-use physical buttons and knobs, including steering wheel controls.
How does it drive?
One of the first things I noticed was how quiet the Leaf is. At highway speeds, you get some wind flutter and tire noise, but even under full acceleration, I couldn't detect any whine from the 214-horsepower electric motor powering the front wheels.
Despite the big 19-inch wheels, the ride was more than acceptable. Small impacts like freeway expansion joints posed no issues, and over larger undulations, the Leaf kept its cool, settling down quickly without jarring its occupants. The route took us onto some roads that were better suited for Nissan's Z sports car than its subcompact EV, but the Leaf held its own.
The low center of gravity and very direct rack combined to keep the Leaf composed on the twisty stuff. A Sport mode adds a little heft to the steering and makes the go pedal a little more sensitive, but Nissan smartly focused the Leaf on comfort. The Leaf is no hot hatch, but it isn't difficult to enjoy yourself in either.
There are four different levels of regenerative braking, accessible through the touchscreen or on steering wheel paddles on SV+ and higher trims. Nissan even adds a fifth level called e-Step, which adds in a touch of physical braking. Regardless, there's no true one-pedal driving mode for the Leaf, and any regen braking disappears below 5 mph — a curious choice considering true one-pedal driving originated with the first-generation Leaf.
Range estimates seem realistic, too. I started the day with an indicated 259 miles of range. By the end of the drive, it showed 108 miles left, and a little math says that's slightly more than the indicated 39% of remaining charge. Of course, our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test will ultimately decide how well it fares, but the previous Leaf beat expectations by a few miles.
Final thoughts
This newest Nissan Leaf is not as groundbreaking as the original, but it's a huge leap forward compared to the bland second-generation car. Its biggest selling point is its price. It handily undercuts everything else in its class, including the previous value leader, the Chevy Equinox EV. On one hand, the Chevy gets you more range, a much bigger rear seat, and more cargo space. On the other hand, the new Leaf is nicer inside and delivers an arguably better driving experience, plus standard smartphone integration you can't get in any Chevy EV.
The base price for the S+ is $31,485, including the $1,495 destination charge, and it gets you the longest-range version and a decent bundle of standard equipment. However, I feel like that value proposition diminishes as you climb the price ladder. At an as-tested $41,930, the Platinum+ I drove feels less like a bargain, even with its extra features.
There are lots of sub-$40K vehicles out there, many of which are great EVs, but the 2026 Leaf lowers that price floor even further without feeling cut-rate. Nissan's new cheap EV is finally, absolutely worth your time once more.