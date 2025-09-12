Nissan does a decent job of utilizing the small interior space. The cupholders in the center console are decently sized, and there's a small bin under the center armrest along with door bins. The wireless charging pad is out of the way and doesn't take up too much space either. The dash design includes a large curved panel that spans the width. It looks cool, but it also feels like a missed opportunity for extra storage by not molding in a tray or two for small items. Behind the rear seats, there is 20 cubic feet of free space for cargo.

The Platinum+ trim exudes quality. Assembly was top-notch, and surfaces above the armrest are soft-touch, including the dash. Below that, the hard plastics feel class- and price-appropriate. Whether that holds for lower-tier trims remains to be seen. The gear selector buttons felt a bit chintzy, and the climate controls are touch-sensitive instead of physical buttons. That little touch-sensitive HVAC bar aside, the controls were easy-to-use physical buttons and knobs, including steering wheel controls.

How does it drive?

One of the first things I noticed was how quiet the Leaf is. At highway speeds, you get some wind flutter and tire noise, but even under full acceleration, I couldn't detect any whine from the 214-horsepower electric motor powering the front wheels.

Despite the big 19-inch wheels, the ride was more than acceptable. Small impacts like freeway expansion joints posed no issues, and over larger undulations, the Leaf kept its cool, settling down quickly without jarring its occupants. The route took us onto some roads that were better suited for Nissan's Z sports car than its subcompact EV, but the Leaf held its own.

The low center of gravity and very direct rack combined to keep the Leaf composed on the twisty stuff. A Sport mode adds a little heft to the steering and makes the go pedal a little more sensitive, but Nissan smartly focused the Leaf on comfort. The Leaf is no hot hatch, but it isn't difficult to enjoy yourself in either.