The 2025 Audi RS Q8 Gets a Performance Model and Not Much Else

Audi's been on a roll lately. The brand recently rolled out three new variants of the E-tron GT and a heavily revised RS 3 is coming. But in the meantime, Audi has seen fit to refresh its flagship performance SUV, the RS Q8 — and for 2025 Audi's thrown yet another Performance trim into the mix.

As a quick refresher, the Q8 lineup received a small refresh for the 2024 model year. The changes were minimal — think a slightly revised front end, small changes to the rear, and an interior with a few more options to pick from. The RS models get similar lifts here. The front and rear ends are both more aggressive thanks to bigger grilles and squintier headlights, while the back of the car gets a much more pronounced rear diffuser with a neat red reflector embedded between the oval tailpipes.