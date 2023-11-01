Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. CarCast + Edmunds Podcasts

CarCast + Edmunds Podcasts

Explore all aspects of the automotive space with guys who like to talk about cars

RMG05495.jpg
  • Jodi Tourkowby
    Senior Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is senior director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

What's on This Page

  1. Episode Guide
  2. Where Else to Listen
  3. About CarCast

Episode Guide

Where Else to Listen

About CarCast

CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is senior director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

Related information

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models