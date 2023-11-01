CarCast + Edmunds Podcasts
Episode Guide
- 11.13: CarCast + Edmunds - SEMA Recap, new Ramcharger, LAAS preview and more
- 11.7: CarCast + Edmunds - Durango Hellcat vs Audi RS Q8 race, Karting Dads, Mercedes-Maybach, and flying on the Concord
- 10.30: Rennsport Reunion recap, Porsche 959s, new BMW 5-series & more
- 10.22: CarCast + Edmunds - Porsche Rennsport Reunion preview
- 9.25: Alistair talks about his career and why Top Gear TV said he had, “no sense of fun”
- 9.18: CarCast + Edmunds - Detroit Auto Show recap, UAW strike and more
- 9.11: Road tripping in the Rivian R1T part 2
- 9.5: Road tripping in the Rivian R1T part 1
Where Else to Listen
About CarCast
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.