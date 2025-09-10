Good News: Mercedes-Benz EVs Will Drop 'EQ' Wording

See the awesome blue Mercedes-Benz G-Class at the top of this article? Its official name is Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology. That's the wording the company is currently using for some of its electric models, including the upcoming GLC SUV — err, sorry, GLC 400 4Matic With EQ Technology. Thankfully, though, this will soon be a thing of the past.

"We're moving away from this 'EQ Technology' more and more," Mercedes' chief technology officer, Markus Schäfer, said in an interview at the Munich auto show this week. "The differentiation is not needed anymore."

This is especially true as Mercedes-Benz works to unify its design language; the company's EVs and internal-combustion cars will start to look the same. Mercedes' chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, stated it plainly: "We don't want to differentiate anymore; there's no point."