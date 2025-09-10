- Mercedes-Benz will drop the EQ naming from its electric cars.
- This includes the "with EQ Technology" appendage used on vehicles like the G-Class and upcoming GLC SUV.
- How will Mercedes differentiate its EVs in the future? That's still TBD.
Good News: Mercedes-Benz EVs Will Drop 'EQ' Wording
The company's silly "with EQ Technology" naming convention will soon be a thing of the past
See the awesome blue Mercedes-Benz G-Class at the top of this article? Its official name is Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology. That's the wording the company is currently using for some of its electric models, including the upcoming GLC SUV — err, sorry, GLC 400 4Matic With EQ Technology. Thankfully, though, this will soon be a thing of the past.
"We're moving away from this 'EQ Technology' more and more," Mercedes' chief technology officer, Markus Schäfer, said in an interview at the Munich auto show this week. "The differentiation is not needed anymore."
This is especially true as Mercedes-Benz works to unify its design language; the company's EVs and internal-combustion cars will start to look the same. Mercedes' chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, stated it plainly: "We don't want to differentiate anymore; there's no point."
When Mercedes-Benz launched the EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs, there was a need to have these electric-only models stand out from their gas-powered E-Class and S-Class counterparts. And with models like the fully electric G-Class, Mercedes didn't want to differentiate the design but still wanted to give consumers a clear indication that this vehicle was under the EQ electric umbrella, hence the clunky name.
"In the early days of [EV] adoption some years ago, it was a good point to make a difference with EQ," Schäfer said. "But nowadays the customer just decides for a powertrain and they decide for a model: plug-in, mild hybrid or electric."
What sort of naming convention will Mercedes' EVs use moving forward? "That's for marketing to decide," Schäfer said. He hinted that these cars could simply have "Electric" added to their alphanumeric name, but it's still up for debate. All we know is anything will be better than "With EQ Technology."