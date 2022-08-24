California Will Ban Sale of Most New Gasoline Vehicles by 2035

According to a report by the New York Times, California is expected to announce tomorrow a plan to ban all sales of gasoline cars in the state by 2035. The plan — named Advanced Clean Cars II — will introduce a tiered system that requires a certain percentage of all new light-duty cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emission vehicles, or ZEVs. Vehicles that are fully battery electric (such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E or Tesla Model 3) or have hydrogen fuel cell powertrains (like the Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo are considered ZEVs.

Beginning in model year 2026, 35% of all new vehicles sold in California must be ZEVs — a figure that increases to 68% in model year 2030 and 100% in 2035. The NYT article notes that roughly 12% of all new vehicles sold in California today are ZEVs.

This news comes several years after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order introducing a phasing out of new gasoline vehicles and months after a proposal was submitted to the California Air Resources Board to do the same.

The Advanced Clean Cars II proposal also amends California's existing low-emission vehicle regulations "to include increasingly stringent standards for gasoline cars and heavier passenger trucks to continue to reduce smog-forming emissions while the sector transitions toward 100% electrification [...]"

While California is the first state to put a full-electric new vehicle plan into place, a number of others are expected to quickly follow suit. Currently, 13 states and Washington, D.C., follow CARB's general low-emissions outlines, and nine of those states have also adopted the current, more stringent ZEV targets. Those nine — Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont — will likely adopt the ACC II proposal in the near future.

