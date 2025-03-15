Lincoln Nautilus Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit Inside?

Ahoy, Captain Nemo! Welcome aboard the Nautilus Cargo Test where you'll find out how much can be crammed into a Lincoln SUV. And even if I'm the only person who immediately thinks of Kirk Douglas fighting a colossal squid when I hear "Lincoln Nautilus," this test represents yet another pleasant surprise for Lincoln's new SUV.

The Nautilus specs say the Premiere trim has 36.4 cubic feet of cargo space, while the Reserve and Black Label have 35.2 cubes. By midsize luxury SUV standards, that's actually very good, even if it's a little less than the compact Honda CR-Vs of the world. Most compact luxury SUVs are in the 20s (the Lincoln Corsair is about 27 cubic feet depending on trim level), so the Nautilus should give owners a definite space upgrade. Now, I haven't cargo-tested many midsize luxury SUVs, but the one I have tested seems like a clear bogey for the Nautilus: the Lexus RX. Let's see how they stack up.