- The Nautilus has 36.4 or 35.2 cubic feet of cargo space, depending on trim level.
- That's actually quite good for a midsize luxury SUV.
- Our real-world test puts that volume into perspective with actual stuff.
Lincoln Nautilus Cargo Test: How Much Can You Fit Inside?
Come for the test results, stay for the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea references
Ahoy, Captain Nemo! Welcome aboard the Nautilus Cargo Test where you'll find out how much can be crammed into a Lincoln SUV. And even if I'm the only person who immediately thinks of Kirk Douglas fighting a colossal squid when I hear "Lincoln Nautilus," this test represents yet another pleasant surprise for Lincoln's new SUV.
The Nautilus specs say the Premiere trim has 36.4 cubic feet of cargo space, while the Reserve and Black Label have 35.2 cubes. By midsize luxury SUV standards, that's actually very good, even if it's a little less than the compact Honda CR-Vs of the world. Most compact luxury SUVs are in the 20s (the Lincoln Corsair is about 27 cubic feet depending on trim level), so the Nautilus should give owners a definite space upgrade. Now, I haven't cargo-tested many midsize luxury SUVs, but the one I have tested seems like a clear bogey for the Nautilus: the Lexus RX. Let's see how they stack up.
This is a deep, wide space. It's also boxier up high than the RX, which I'm guessing explains why the Lexus has a smaller cargo volume number. I'll get into why a little later.
There is clearly a cargo cover available, but my test vehicle did not have it so I could not test with and without it.
"Avast! A long-forgotten creature from the deep! Captain, is that what I think it is!?"
"Argh, or something, 'tis a spare tire in a luxury vehicle. I've only heard tall tales of such things."
"Aye. No extra underfloor storage, though, so there's no extra bag-carrying potential down here."
Now returning to our usual commentary, the Nautilus is the rare two-row SUV with a sliding back seat. Often, they're used as a work-around to increase space in what is otherwise a cramped cargo area. See the Ford Escape or Audi Q3. Is that the case here?
To find out, I'll be testing first with both portions of the 60/40-split seat pushed all the way back. I'll then push it forward if necessary or to see what's possible.
Now, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.
OK, all the bags fit easily with room to spare. So far, this is consistent with other SUVs that have cargo volumes in the mid-30-cubic-foot range. I could obviously fit something else in there, but what? An extra duffle? A barrel of salted pork? Slovak character actor Peter Lorre?
Wow! Now this was a surprise. I had duffle bags at the ready, but it turns out I could do better than that. I could squeeze my 38-quart cooler into the Nautilus along with all my bags. Was not expecting that.
I probably shouldn't be surprised given its stated volume, however. This is consistent with a Honda CR-V Sport Touring, for example, which has 34.7 cubic feet and could basically manage this haul with just a little more space for an extra duffle.
Here's the view out the back, so we're good for calling the above Tetris formation and items the official result. Well done, Nautilus.
OK, so how does this compare to the Lexus RX?
Here's the RX, and yeah, this is the exact same amount. The cooler is lurking behind the bags on the right. There was also better visibility in the RX.
Frankly, I'm a bit stumped. The Lincoln has the higher cargo volume and a less raked roofline. My guess is the Lexus has larger dimensions down low and that perhaps Lexus is using a different measurement technique that shortchanges the RX? I don't know.
Either way, we do have a result: The Lincoln Nautilus and Lexus RX can hold the same number of identical items despite having different cargo volumes.
Ah, but just like U.S. Navy master harpooner Ned Land falling overboard to discover there's a mysterious metal vessel lurking beneath the surface, there's more to the Nautilus than meets the eye. OK, I had to Wikipedia the plot of the film; I haven't seen it since checking it out of the library in, oh I don't know, 1989. Let's just get to sliding the seat forward.
You can see here how much the Nautilus' back seat can slide forward. There's still some legroom left over, but you'd probably need shorter drivers up front to be comfortable.
Of course, this is a 60/40 split, so you don't have to do the whole seat. For this test, then, I only slid forward the 60 portion, keeping the 40 portion all the way back. As you can see, I kept my son's car seat in place.
Same items, but you can see that there's considerably more room left over. You also can't do this in the RX, so Nautilus gets the win here ... which certainly wasn't the case in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.
I mean, I'm pretty sure the Nautilus doesn't make it. I don't know. Spoiler? Cargo test over.