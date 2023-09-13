- The 2025 CT5 gets mild restyling of front and rear bodywork.
- A 33-inch digital display incorporates instrument panel and infotainment system.
- Blind-spot steering assist, 5G Wi-Fi and Google-powered software come standard.
2025 Cadillac CT5 Is Restyled and Gets a New Digital Dash
Cadillac updated the hardware and Google took care of the software
The remaining sedan buyers are a loyal bunch. Eschewing the ever-growing trend of running toward an SUV, these buyers prefer the superior handling, road manners and fuel economy that sedans offer. And Cadillac is happy to offer the midsize CT5 sedan to these discerning buyers. Citing an increase in sales of the CT5 in excess of 35% in the U.S. alone, Cadillac has refreshed the design of the CT5 and packed in new technology to draw the eyes of those sedan shoppers away from its main rivals, which include the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.
What's under the CT5's hood?
At the time of publishing, Cadillac has only released information on its two mainstream engine offerings: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. The CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing's engines will likely remain unchanged, but Cadillac will have a separate reveal for the Blackwing models.
Both the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 engines remain unchanged for 2025. The turbocharged four-cylinder will continue to make 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the twin-turbo V6 will make 335 hp and 405 lb-ft. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available; both engines and drive combos utilize a 10-speed automatic transmission.
If you think a midsize luxury sedan sporting a four-cylinder engine is out of the ordinary, remember that BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz all start their midsize sedans off with turbocharged four-cylinder engines too. It is worth noting, however, that the German engines are all more powerful than the Cadillac's offering.
How's the CT5's interior?
No doubt the biggest change/improvement for the 2025 CT5 is inside. Spanning more than half the dashboard is a new 33-inch digital display. It incorporates the instrument panel as well as the Google-powered infotainment system and looks very similar to the system we've experienced in the Escalade. It will feature 9K resolution and have customization options.
The software behind that massive screen will have Google built-in features, including the software company's Maps, Assistant and Play for downloading and updating various apps. Amazon Alexa is also included, and 5G Wi-Fi is available
How's the CT5's tech?
It's not just the interior technology that's getting a boost for the 2025 model year. Cadillac has loaded a couple more advanced driving aids into the CT5's list of standard equipment. Blind-spot steering assist (which automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot) and intersection automatic emergency braking (warns you if a vehicle is about to cross your path and applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision) are now free of charge. Driver attention assist is now included if you opt for Cadillac's impressive Super Cruise hands-free driving system.
How economical is the CT5?
The EPA estimates that the 2024 CT5 four-cylinder delivers 27 mpg combined (23 city/33 highway) with rear-wheel drive. The V6 with RWD gets 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). Opting for all-wheel drive drops the efficiency a bit to 25 mpg combined for the four-cylinder and 21 mpg combined for the V6. These numbers are on par with the Cadillac's German rivals.
Edmunds says
Sedans might be waning in popularity, but Cadillac is adamant the CT5 is still a competitive and attractive option for luxury buyers. With a new E-Class on the way from Mercedes and strong offerings from BMW and Audi, we can't wait to see whether the refreshed CT5 can stand up to the competition.