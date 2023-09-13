2025 Cadillac CT5 Is Restyled and Gets a New Digital Dash

What's under the CT5's hood?

At the time of publishing, Cadillac has only released information on its two mainstream engine offerings: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. The CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing's engines will likely remain unchanged, but Cadillac will have a separate reveal for the Blackwing models.

Both the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 engines remain unchanged for 2025. The turbocharged four-cylinder will continue to make 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the twin-turbo V6 will make 335 hp and 405 lb-ft. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive available; both engines and drive combos utilize a 10-speed automatic transmission.

If you think a midsize luxury sedan sporting a four-cylinder engine is out of the ordinary, remember that BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz all start their midsize sedans off with turbocharged four-cylinder engines too. It is worth noting, however, that the German engines are all more powerful than the Cadillac's offering.