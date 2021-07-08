Buyers Want the Most Expensive Genesis GV80 They Can Get

Hyundai's young luxury brand, Genesis, has struggled to gain a foothold since its launch in 2016. But in the 2021 Genesis GV80 midsize SUV, it may have a hit.

The GV80 carries a starting price of $49,945 including the destination fee. But in the first six months of 2021, buyers have been taking them home for an average purchase price well above that — $64,634, to be precise.

Surprisingly, that figure puts the GV80 close to the average figure paid for established rivals from Germany such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE ($67,394) and the BMW X5 ($68,635).

"The GV80 launched strong, commanding above MSRP transaction prices," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights for Edmunds.

Surprise to all

Genesis has not needed discounts and incentives to attract GV80 buyers so far.

BMW has discounted its average X5 sale by 5.2% in 2021, while Mercedes has cut 3.5% off the price of the GLE.

By contrast, the GV80 is selling for 0.6% over the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) in 2021. That's a big win for Genesis.

"GV80 has delivered above our expectations," said Ted Mengiste, executive director of sales operations at Genesis Motor North America. "You always have assumptions and manage production to that, and all of it was blown away."

The variant in highest demand is the fully loaded GV80 3.5T Prestige, Mengiste said. Although this top-level trim costs about $22,000 more than the base GV80 model, it has been the volume seller thus far.

According to Mengiste, demand for the 3.5T Prestige accounted for 35% of all GV80 sales at one point. The second-highest volume belongs to the 2.5T Prestige, with a less powerful engine but similarly plush amenities, which has accounted for as much as 20% of GV80 sales.

Genesis had to restructure its production line, located in South Korea, because it wasn't building them fast enough.

"It's clear that people want the Prestige trim," Mengiste said. "Does it last? I'm knocking on wood, but I think it does."