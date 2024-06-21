Picture it: The year is 1999. You're either (1) freaking out about the year 2000 changeover and hoarding canned goods or (2) getting ready to ring in the new millennium — or Willennium — by listening to Prince or Robbie Williams or (if you're like me) Silverchair on your Sony Discman. Retro-style cars are all the rage; you're super jealous of that one guy on your street who drives a Plymouth Prowler. And over in Germany, BMW is ready to shock the world with the introduction of its very first sport-utility vehicle — sorry, Sport Activity Vehicle — the X5.

The world has been through a lot since the original X5 was introduced (an understatement, for sure), but over the past 25 years, BMW's midsize SUV has aged gracefully. The X5 — along with contemporaries like the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class and Porsche Cayenne — kicked off a class of luxury SUVs that's since seen exponential growth. No, you can't get the X5 with a manual transmission like you could back in '99, but it's still a top pick among luxury SUVs.