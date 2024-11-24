While passenger space has not changed significantly, the interior looks much different from the prior X3. The infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster still sit under one large piece of glass — no separate screens for each here. It's a much cleaner design, and the infotainment system's user interface is a huge improvement. The screen is larger, the interface is snappier, the navigation is less cluttered, and there's better integration with your smartphone. The move to touchscreen controls for the climate system is a loss, but improvements to the interface as a whole are worth the trade-off.

The color-changing panels from other recent BMW models have also been carried over to the X3. It's almost subtle, but it's neat to see the colors shift when you change drive modes. The cupholders are better placed, and there's a bit more storage up front for items like sunglasses, keys or smartphones. USB ports and wireless chargers are better positioned as well.

The fourth-gen X3's powertrains should be familiar to current owners, though the models have been updated with a bit more power and slightly tweaked badges. The increase in power for both engines comes in part via a mild hybrid system. That means there's no penalty to fuel economy despite the increase in performance.