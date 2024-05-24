Skip to main content

BMW Concept Skytop Is Like a Modern-Day Z8

Oh, how we'd love if this one made it to production

BMW Concept Skytop front 3/4
  • BMW's latest concept is a sleek roadster that harks back to the company's Z8 and 503 convertibles.
  • Power comes from a twin-turbo V8 engine.
  • The Concept Skytop makes its debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.

Picture it: You're driving along the shores of Lake Como in Italy, on your way to the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to live out your champagne wishes and caviar dreams while looking at some of the finest automobiles ever made. It's a gorgeous day, and you and your plus-one are dressed to the nines. What're you driving? Why, the BMW Concept Skytop, of course.

OK, maybe that's a bit far-fetched. But come on. This car looks like it totally belongs in such a bougie scene of serenity.

BMW Concept Skytop rear 3/4

There's a removable targa top that neatly stows in the trunk, letting the sun shine in on your reddish-brown leather interior. From a bird's-eye view, a strong centerline runs down the length of the vehicle, visually connecting the Skytop to its spiritual ancestors, BMW's 503 and Z8 convertibles. Ditto those slim taillights; surely we aren't the only ones who see Z8 there.

A lot of the interior looks familiar if you study BMW's current product portfolio. The infotainment system looks straight out of an 8 Series, as do the crystal controls on the center console.

There's more 8 Series reference under the Skytop's hood, too. BMW says this concept is powered by the same 617-horsepower 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 as the M8 Competition. So not only is this thing good-looking, it's likely a total ripper as well.

Edmunds says

Chances of BMW actually making a production version of the Skytop are slim to none. But hey, we can dream, right?

