BMW Concept Skytop Is Like a Modern-Day Z8

There's a removable targa top that neatly stows in the trunk, letting the sun shine in on your reddish-brown leather interior. From a bird's-eye view, a strong centerline runs down the length of the vehicle, visually connecting the Skytop to its spiritual ancestors, BMW's 503 and Z8 convertibles. Ditto those slim taillights; surely we aren't the only ones who see Z8 there.

A lot of the interior looks familiar if you study BMW's current product portfolio. The infotainment system looks straight out of an 8 Series, as do the crystal controls on the center console.

There's more 8 Series reference under the Skytop's hood, too. BMW says this concept is powered by the same 617-horsepower 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 as the M8 Competition. So not only is this thing good-looking, it's likely a total ripper as well.