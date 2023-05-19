- This Concept Touring Coupe is one of the best-looking BMWs in years.
- It's based on the Z4, and we wish they'd build this clown-shoe remaster.
- Sadly, though, its a one-off and we'll likely never see anything like it in showrooms.
BMW Must Build This Stunning Concept Touring Coupé
Alas, it's a one-off
BMW hasn't really been hitting it out of the park with its recent designs. The iX, new 7 Series, M3, M2 and XM have all drawn ire from one corner of the internet or another. However, it wouldn't be hyperbole to say this Concept Touring Coupé is one of the best-looking BMWs we've seen in a long, long time.
The Concept Touring Coupé is based on the current Z4 roadster, and as much as we like that little convertible, it wasn't exactly jaw-dropping to look at. This shooting brake version — which reminds us a lot of the old Z3 M Coupe, affectionately nicknamed the clown shoe — fixes that instantly. Everything about it sits just right. The vertical bars in the kidney grille, the faded-gold 20 spoke wheels (which are staggered 20 inches up front and 21 inches in the rear), and the little lip spoiler at the top of the tailgate are all done so tastefully it's like BMW designers of old came out of retirement to make this happen.
And then there's the interior. It's bathed in huge swaths of leather from Italian leather workshop Poltrona Frau. The upper sections, and the bits in front of the driver, are a dark brown to help reduce glare coming off the dashboard. The rest of the interior like the seats, door panels and cargo area are all coated in a saddle-colored brown leather. The seats are a particular highlight, with minimal seams and a baseball glove-like stitching pattern around the edges to make it look truly bespoke.
We implore BMW to bring something like this to production — it's the type of boost the brand's reputation needs. Alas, the Concept Touring Coupé was built as a one-off and will probably never see production. At least it serves as proof that BMW's design department hasn't lost all of its taste.
Edmunds says
This concept just makes us miss old BMW design that much more.