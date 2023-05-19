BMW Must Build This Stunning Concept Touring Coupé

BMW hasn't really been hitting it out of the park with its recent designs. The iX, new 7 Series, M3, M2 and XM have all drawn ire from one corner of the internet or another. However, it wouldn't be hyperbole to say this Concept Touring Coupé is one of the best-looking BMWs we've seen in a long, long time.

The Concept Touring Coupé is based on the current Z4 roadster, and as much as we like that little convertible, it wasn't exactly jaw-dropping to look at. This shooting brake version — which reminds us a lot of the old Z3 M Coupe, affectionately nicknamed the clown shoe — fixes that instantly. Everything about it sits just right. The vertical bars in the kidney grille, the faded-gold 20 spoke wheels (which are staggered 20 inches up front and 21 inches in the rear), and the little lip spoiler at the top of the tailgate are all done so tastefully it's like BMW designers of old came out of retirement to make this happen.