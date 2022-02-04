The Best Sports Cars Under $40,000

Honorable mentions

At long last, there's a new Nissan Z on the way and we expect it to start right in the $40,000 neighborhood. Also in the pipeline is a new Subaru WRX STI, and if the supporting WRX sedan is any indication, the STI may be a wonderful way to live out your rally racer fantasies. If waiting isn't an option, the rather pricey Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop 2 Door and larger Kia Stinger are worthy of consideration.

Edmunds says

Don't let a limited budget put a damper on your driving fun. These cars prove that you won't have to settle for boring.