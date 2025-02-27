- The Kia Concept EV2 previews the brand’s smallest EV.
- A production version should arrive sometime in 2026.
- Kia has yet to determine whether the EV2 will be sold in America, but don't hold your breath.
The Kia Concept EV2 Is a Tiny Electric SUV with a Big Personality
The Concept EV2 is a near-production preview of what will be the Kia's smallest EV
Revealed at Kia’s 2025 EV Day, the Kia Concept EV2 is a near-production preview of what will be the brand’s smallest electric vehicle.
Taking the form of a subcompact SUV, the EV2 is cute as a button. The boxy, upright exterior design feels just different enough from the rest of Kia’s electric lineup, ditching other models’ harsher lines and creases for more organic shapes and curves. There’s split vertically oriented headlights up front, while at the back, unique low-mounted taillights flank the smooth rear hatch and its wrap-around rear glass. Like we’ve seen from most of Kia’s EVs, expect the eventual production model to adhere closely to the concept’s friendly exterior.
Inside, however, it’s clear the EV2 is a concept vehicle. Most of what you see here is likely to be toned down significantly for production, though the overall vibe — that being minimalist and airy — should be similar. That said, there is one unique feature that Kia (surprisingly) says will make it to production, and it’s one of my favorites: The EV2’s rear bench can actually fold up, allowing the rail-mounted front seats to slide all the way back, creating a large open space for occupants to stretch their legs while parked. I can totally see EV2 buyers taking advantage of this feature, especially when charging at a public station.
While its styling may pack a big personality, physically, the EV2 is anything but. Measuring in at just under 160 inches long, about 71 inches wide, and 62 inches high, the EV2 is positively teeny tiny. Its 101-inch wheelbase is similarly small, too. But despite its ultra-compact dimensions, Kia has managed to package the EV2 such that its interior feels much larger than its exterior footprint would suggest.
Kia has yet to release details on the Concept EV2’s battery or powertrain setup, but we expect the production version to ride on the 400-volt front-wheel-drive version of the brand’s E-GMP platform. If the other EVs that utilize this setup — the EV3 and EV4 — are anything to go by, the EV2 should theoretically be able to charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 29 minutes assuming it shares the same battery pack.
Coming to America?
Kia says the production EV2 will launch in Europe sometime in 2026 at a target starting price of 30,000 euros. However, it has yet to determine whether the EV2 will be sold in the American market. Kia, if you’re listening, count me as a vote to bring this adorable little SUV to our shores — we need more fun, quirky vehicles like this to combat the all-too-common giant atrocities adorning our roads (I’m looking at you, Tesla Cybertruck). It would be a shame for us to miss out on what’s shaping up to be a seriously compelling electric SUV.