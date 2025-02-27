The Kia Concept EV2 Is a Tiny Electric SUV with a Big Personality

Revealed at Kia’s 2025 EV Day, the Kia Concept EV2 is a near-production preview of what will be the brand’s smallest electric vehicle.

Taking the form of a subcompact SUV, the EV2 is cute as a button. The boxy, upright exterior design feels just different enough from the rest of Kia’s electric lineup, ditching other models’ harsher lines and creases for more organic shapes and curves. There’s split vertically oriented headlights up front, while at the back, unique low-mounted taillights flank the smooth rear hatch and its wrap-around rear glass. Like we’ve seen from most of Kia’s EVs, expect the eventual production model to adhere closely to the concept’s friendly exterior.

Inside, however, it’s clear the EV2 is a concept vehicle. Most of what you see here is likely to be toned down significantly for production, though the overall vibe — that being minimalist and airy — should be similar. That said, there is one unique feature that Kia (surprisingly) says will make it to production, and it’s one of my favorites: The EV2’s rear bench can actually fold up, allowing the rail-mounted front seats to slide all the way back, creating a large open space for occupants to stretch their legs while parked. I can totally see EV2 buyers taking advantage of this feature, especially when charging at a public station.