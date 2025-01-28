Edmunds+CarCast: The New Tesla Model Y and Other Electric Vehicle Chat

Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria chat about the new Model Y and other EV topics

2025 Tesla Model Y front
  • written by
    edited by
  • Alistair Weaver and Matt D'Andria get together for the latest Edmunds+Carcast.
  • They talk about the all-new Tesla Model Y.
  • And charging a Ford F-150 Lightning at a Tesla SuperCharger.

Matt D'Andria and Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver return for the latest iteration of the Edmunds+CarCast podcast. They start by chatting about the new Tesla Model Y before discussing the experience of charging a Ford F-150 Lightning at a Tesla SuperCharger. Weaver also talks about driving the Hummer EV, including using the CrabWalk feature.

Catch the episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.


