These Are the Best EVs Available Today and Coming Soon

The times they are a-changing in the electric vehicle world, and fast. Nearly every manufacturer offers electric cars now, and shoppers have a surprisingly wide variety of choices spanning a range of budgets. But there are more choices coming, along with new technology that promises to make owning an EV easier and more hassle-free. So the question is: Do you buy now, or wait?

To help you make your decision, we lay out what's available now, what's coming soon, and what's coming in a few years. Current electric cars are great, and just getting better. Take two of this year's Edmunds Top Rated Award picks: the Tesla Model 3 and Kia EV9. The Tesla was recently refreshed and significantly improved to the point where we struggle to find a more sophisticated and refined car for the price regardless of how it's powered. The EV9 is a great option if you need the space of a three-row family SUV with plenty of range, lots of high tech features, and a price that's surprisingly reasonable.

But if you're willing to wait, there are more options on the horizon. Hyundai will be introducing its version of the EV9 called the Ioniq 9 later this year. There are off-road options in the pipeline as well from familiar brands like Jeep, upstarts like Rivian, and born-again Scout joining the fray. Ram will join the electric pickup truck field with the Ram 1500 Rev, and both Toyota and Honda will be expanding their electric vehicle lineups. Plus there's new technology coming. 2025 is bringing widespread adoption of the Tesla-style NACS charger, giving brands beyond Tesla access to the ubiquitous and reliable Supercharger network. Further out, solid-state batteries have the potential to revolutionize the EV market before the end of the decade.

