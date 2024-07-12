- The model's exclusive body color is the special shade Ridge Green.
- The cabin includes a mix of synthetic suede and tan leather upholstery.
- The upgraded shocks and brakes from the Performance package are standard on the Hakone edition.
2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Edition Looks Mean and Green
The rest of the lineup gets suspension, steering and throttle improvements
The 2025 Toyota GR86 revives the special-edition Hakone model after previously offering the mountain pass-inspired vehicle for the 2020 model year. It takes inspiration from the Hakone Turnpike toll road in Japan, which is famous for its many curves and views of Mount Fuji. There are also mechanical updates across the entire GR86 lineup for the new model year.
The GR86 Hakone edition wears a unique Ridge Green body color with a matching ducktail spoiler and black body trim. It rides on 18-inch wheels with satin-finished bronze wheels. The cabin features seats covered in black synthetic suede and tan leather trim and stitching. There are also bronze accents on the shift knob.
The unique badge on the trunk and for the puddle lights shows a line drawing of the 86 in profile with Mount Fuji in the background.
The special model comes standard with Sachs suspension dampers and Brembo brakes, which are generally part of the optional Performance package. The upgraded stoppers include 12.8-inch discs with four-piston calipers in the front and 12.4-inch rotors with two-piston calipers at the rear. Buyers can get the GR86 Hakone edition with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Beyond the special edition, the 2025 GR86 also gets re-tuned shock absorbers that improve the car’s “handling response,” according to Toyota. Revisions to the electric power steering system also aid the feel from behind the wheel. The automaker says the altered throttle mapping makes it easier to blip the accelerator, and changes to the engine torque control offer better throttle response.
There are no powertrain changes for the 2025 GR86. It continues to use a 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The sports coupe can reach 60 mph in 6.0 seconds with the manual gearbox and 6.9 seconds with the automatic transmission, per Edmunds' testing results.
Only 860 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone edition models will be brought to the U.S., so if you want one, contact your local dealership and start calling in favors. Deliveries will begin in fall 2024, and pricing details for the whole lineup will arrive closer to the model's launch.
Edmunds says
A special color, a nicer interior, and extra standard equipment make the GR86 Hakone edition seem like the model to get if you're planning to buy a 2025 model. Its price will be the determining factor, though.