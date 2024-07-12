2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone Edition Looks Mean and Green

The special model comes standard with Sachs suspension dampers and Brembo brakes, which are generally part of the optional Performance package. The upgraded stoppers include 12.8-inch discs with four-piston calipers in the front and 12.4-inch rotors with two-piston calipers at the rear. Buyers can get the GR86 Hakone edition with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Beyond the special edition, the 2025 GR86 also gets re-tuned shock absorbers that improve the car’s “handling response,” according to Toyota. Revisions to the electric power steering system also aid the feel from behind the wheel. The automaker says the altered throttle mapping makes it easier to blip the accelerator, and changes to the engine torque control offer better throttle response.

There are no powertrain changes for the 2025 GR86. It continues to use a 2.4-liter flat four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The sports coupe can reach 60 mph in 6.0 seconds with the manual gearbox and 6.9 seconds with the automatic transmission, per Edmunds' testing results.

Only 860 2025 Toyota GR86 Hakone edition models will be brought to the U.S., so if you want one, contact your local dealership and start calling in favors. Deliveries will begin in fall 2024, and pricing details for the whole lineup will arrive closer to the model's launch.