Mercedes' passenger vans have never taken off in the U.S. Abroad, in places like Europe and Asia, they sell in strong numbers, but here in the States, it’s been a tough hill to climb for the automaker. Even so, Mercedes plans to re-enter our market with a new all-electric van next year, and it all starts with the Vision V.

This concept van previews the full-production electric van that will eventually make its way stateside. When it gets here, the new van will replace the Metris, which has already been discontinued. What will this new model be called, exactly? Mercedes won’t tell us just yet — right now, it's all about the Vision.