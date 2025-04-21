- Mercedes will once again sell passenger vans in the U.S. starting next year.
- The yet-to-be-named production model will be all-electric and target a more luxurious experience than past Mercedes vans.
- To show us what that will eventually look like, Mercedes created the Vision V concept — and it's quite a lot to take in.
The Mercedes Vision V Concept Previews the Luxurious Future of Benz Vans
Luxury vans are nothing new, but this might move the game on a step
Mercedes' passenger vans have never taken off in the U.S. Abroad, in places like Europe and Asia, they sell in strong numbers, but here in the States, it’s been a tough hill to climb for the automaker. Even so, Mercedes plans to re-enter our market with a new all-electric van next year, and it all starts with the Vision V.
This concept van previews the full-production electric van that will eventually make its way stateside. When it gets here, the new van will replace the Metris, which has already been discontinued. What will this new model be called, exactly? Mercedes won’t tell us just yet — right now, it's all about the Vision.
The van’s look is modern and striking, with some of the same design elements that we’ve seen in recent Benz models like the new CLA. The star-in-headlight element, for example, is prominently displayed on this concept (a recent trend for Mercedes that will likely make its way to the entire lineup soon). There are other standout details like the massive dish wheels to match the chrome trim around the windows. Best of all is a light-up hood ornament to let everyone know exactly what you’re driving.
Inside the Vision concept is a space that rivals the Rollers and the Bentleys of the now. There’s a partition separating the passengers from the driver up front with a roll-up TV that measures 65 inches. Along with that huge screen comes a 42-speaker sound system to get the full immersive experience. Mercedes calls this the “private lounge,” which actually feels appropriate.
There are only two seats in the rear, but you really get your money’s worth with the ability to lie completely flat like you would in a first-class plane seat. All around you are some impressive cabin materials, including high-gloss wood and Nappa leather. The finishing touch is the multicolor ambient lighting system that can be programmed into different moods depending on how you’re feeling.
Now the big question with all of this is, of course, how much of it will make its way into production. And the answer to that is probably not much. Whenever this van makes its way into the real world, it will likely still be an ultra-luxe experience for rear passengers. However, Mercedes will most likely create multiple versions, including ones with more seats.
We’ll have to wait and see next year when the real thing goes on sale. Whether or not Mercedes can be a winner in the van segment this go around remains to be seen, but the Vision V shows a promising, hugely luxurious start.