- We drove a Ford Mustang Mach-E until its battery ran out to see what happens when the battery dies
- Even after the indicated range hits zero, you have a little time to get to a safe spot
- If you need to tow the Mach-E, always flat-tow to avoid damaging the vehicle
The prestige of electric vehicles has grown by leaps and bounds over the last two decades. Once consisting of small runabouts with only enough range to commute to work or complete errands around town, the market has exploded to include cross-country cruisers and exotic supercars. After experimenting with an electrified version of the Focus for a few years, Ford is diving headfirst into the segment with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Blue Oval's first vehicle designed from the ground up to be an EV.
Though the Mach-E offers an impressive amount of range from its battery pack (the EPA estimates certain models can travel up to 305 miles on a charge, which is corroborated by Edmunds' real-world EV testing), drivers might run into a situation where available range is ticking down and there's not a charger in sight. So what do you do when a Mach-E runs out of juice? To find out, we drove a Mach-E until the battery died.