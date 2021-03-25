What should I do if my Mustang Mach-E dies during a drive?

The good news is that the Mach-E won't die without giving you plenty of advance notice. And even when the indicated range hits zero, you have a few miles left to exit the highway, pull over to the side of the road or find a safe area to park the car while you wait for a tow truck. Getting an electric vehicle on the road again isn't as simple as pouring in the contents of a gas can, of course, so unless the tow truck has a portable charging station onboard, you'll have to get the Mach-E towed to a nearby charging station (preferably your home or a DC fast-charging station, if available).

When stopped, be sure to put the Mustang Mach-E into Emergency Towing mode, which allows the wheels to roll while the car is stopped. You can do this by entering the Settings menu, selecting "Vehicle" and holding the "Emergency Towing" button at the bottom of the screen. After that, the car can be shifted into neutral to allow the wheels to rotate. According to the Mach-E owner's manual, the vehicle can be towed facing forward with all wheels on the ground at speeds up to 31 mph for up to 50 miles.

For towing at higher speeds or longer distances, you'll have to call a flatbed tow truck. Ford specifies the vehicle must be flat-towed (whether on the ground, as in the above scenario, or on a bed) since towing with two wheels on the ground can damage the vehicle.

After the Mach-E is secured to a tow vehicle, simply take it to a charging station, plug it in and wait.