TRACK TESTED: 2022 Toyota GR86 Automatic Is a Lot Slower Than the Manual

Automatic, if you must

Such are the speed and sophistication of modern automatic transmissions — whether conventional automatics or dual-clutch automatics — that most vehicles so equipped will outrun the manual transmission version of the same car. There are a number of reasons for this, but some of the big ones are:

Quicker shifts are possible with today's automatics.

Most automatics have more gears and can run shorter gearing to keep the engine in its sweet spot and improve acceleration.

Automatics can more easily incorporate complex launch control systems to maximize the jump off the line.

This is the point where we note that the automatic GR86 has none of these benefits over the manual version. The transmission in question is a modified version of the unit you'd get in a Lexus IS 250. It's not the quickest-shifting auto 'box in the world, and with only six speeds, it's unlikely to have a significant gearing advantage over the six-speed manual.

So how did it run? Let's turn it over to our test notes.

"You need to power-brake this automatic to help get it off the line with some snap. Make sure the transmission is in its Sport setting and that the Track drive mode is selected. Track mode brings up a bar-style digital tachometer that, unfortunately for this purpose, doesn't really start showing rpm until after 3,000. With the narrow tires, we found the best launch rpm to be somewhere around 2,500, which meant we essentially had to launch the GR86 on sound alone since the tachometer wasn't registering that low. Less than ideal."

"If you don't nail the launch rpm just right, you'll either spin the narrow tires or the GR86 will nearly bog and just not get away quickly. This is much tougher to launch than the six-speed manual version — go figure. Launch control would do wonders. But then the next blow to the automatic comes in the form of inexplicably tall gearing. Every shift drops the GR86 right out of its powerband and the engine just doesn't rev with the same snap that it does with the manual transmission. Oh, and the shifts are a bit leisurely, too. Not slow, but this is clearly Lexus-level sportiness instead of real sports-car stuff. I'll take the manual, please."

The numbers bear these complaints out. The run to 60 mph took 6.9 seconds (6.5 seconds with 1 foot of rollout), while the quarter mile took 15.3 seconds at 93.2 mph. Compared to a similarly equipped Subaru BRZ that we tested with a manual transmission, the automatic-equipped car was 0.8 second slower to 60, 0.4 second slower to the quarter mile and 6.7 mph slower at the quarter-mile mark. That's a whole lot of slow, especially by the standards of today's automatics.