The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Real, and We've Seen It

When the Ram 1500 TRX showed up a few years ago, the Ford F-150 V6-powered Raptor immediately lost some of its appeal in the face of the TRX's big, bad supercharged V8. For 2021 Ford made the interior a little nicer, tweaked the suspension, and made 37-inch tires an option on the standard Raptor, but for many, that V6 still wasn't quite enough. Now, however, we know the F-150 Raptor R is real, and it's coming for the supertruck crown.
In fact, Ford didn't just tell us the Raptor R is real — the automaker showed us one. Just after a Bronco Raptor event earlier this month in Johnson Valley, California, Ford gathered a crowd of journalists up on a dry lake bed and told us to sit tight for a surprise. Off in the distance something was hurtling its way toward the group, sending up plumes of dirt and dust in its wake. It looked like a truck, but it was a fair bit quicker than you'd expect a standard Raptor to be.