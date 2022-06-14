The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Real, and We've Seen It

As it approached, it wasn't what we could see that wowed — it was what we heard. The same deep, guttural exhaust gurgle and supercharger whine that accompanies the Shelby GT500's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 was coming out of the back of an F-150. That's when we knew: The Ford F-150 Raptor R is real, and it'll make its official debut later this summer to compete with the TRX. May the battle of the supercharged V8 supertrucks begin.

At the moment, we don't really know that much about the Raptor R other than it will definitely have a supercharged V8 under its hood. From what little we could see out in the desert heat, the body looks relatively similar to the standard truck. It's likely that more detailed changes will accompany the big news of the V8. In that vein, 37-inch tires will likely be standard on the R, and there will likely be extensive modifications to the suspension and underbody to support the extra power and higher speeds the Raptor R will most likely be able to achieve.

As for an actual power figure, we expect something in the range of 720 horsepower to 740 hp, just to put that pesky 702-hp TRX in the Raptor's rear view. Price is another question mark, but don't be surprised if this thing starts at over $90,000 when it hits dealer lots.