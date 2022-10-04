Driven: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Takes Direct Aim at Tesla Model 3

There's really no getting around the fact that the Ioniq 6 looks downright strange. Its exterior is an amalgamation of styling cues from other cars. The front end looks like a Polestar 2 with a slim grille and first-generation Ford Focus headlights. The profile and pinched rear evoke the Mercedes CLA and CLS and the Infiniti J30, with a Prius-like mid-window spoiler thrown in for good measure.

It's not terribly cohesive, but we suppose some sacrifices had to be made to achieve the Ioniq 6's ultra-low 0.21 drag coefficient. For reference, that would make the Ioniq 6 only slightly bulkier than the world's most aerodynamic production car, the Mercedes-Benz EQS. And as we found out on the road, this sleek form factor does great things for the car's range.

What's under the Ioniq 6's hood?

The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 share a platform, so it's no surprise that the two also draw from the same set of powertrains. Like its smaller SUV stablemate, the Ioniq 6 comes standard with a short-range battery pack and rear-wheel drive — though it does have a smaller capacity of 53 kWh compared to the Ioniq 5's 58-kWh pack. The standard Ioniq 6 packs 149 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque — equal torque, but just shy of the base Ioniq 5's 168 ponies.

This new EV feels more alive when you opt for the 77.4-kWh pack. Not only does it have more range than the base model, but it also includes a larger rear motor producing 225 horsepower. Selecting all-wheel drive adds another motor up front, with a combined 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque from both sources. Hyundai says this top-spec model can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, but we think it will be even quicker than that, based on our 4.7-second run in an AWD Ioniq 5.

How about range and charging?

The EPA has yet to rate the Ioniq 6, but we can form some guesses from the car's official WLTP cycle numbers. Based on those figures, it wouldn't surprise us to see over 300 miles for the AWD version and potentially 350 miles for the long-range RWD. These are considerable gains over the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai says the long-range battery/RWD combo is good for roughly 381 miles per the more generous European WLTP standard — that's 66 miles better than the Ioniq 5's best WLTP range number. For reference, the Ioniq 5's EPA-estimated range is 220 miles with the standard pack, 303 miles with rear-wheel drive and the long-range battery, and 256 miles with the AWD powertrain.

As you'd expect, the slipperier Ioniq 6 is said to be more energy-efficient too — Hyundai's estimate of about 22.5 kWh/100 miles would put the most efficient Ioniq 6 variant (smaller battery, RWD, 18-inch wheels) near the top of the charts among current EVs.

As with its crossover counterpart, the Ioniq 6 sedan's 800-volt architecture allows it to use the speediest DC fast-charging equipment on the market. When plugged into one of the growing number of 350-kW ultrafast chargers, the Ioniq 6 can recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes — just enough time to grab coffee from Starbucks at rush hour. A vehicle-to-load function (or V2L) means that you can power external devices, including other EVs.

How does the Ioniq 6 drive?

We have driven the Ioniq 6, but we're going to start with a caveat here. While South Korea is a fun adventure on paper, the actual result was a driving route absolutely littered with speed cameras and Los Angeles-shaming traffic levels. The truth is that we had the Ioniq 6 under 50 miles per hour the entire trip. Some time on our Edmunds real-world testing route is needed for the full story.

We spent our time piloting the most powerful Ioniq 6 (for now), the dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with 320 hp and 446 lb-ft. Through a series of very short acceleration bursts, the Ioniq 6 was brisk, akin to most EVs in this growing segment. We're thrilled to get our hands on the eventual Ioniq 6 N, but for now this version of the car is quick for everyday driving. And if traffic slows you down like it did us, liven things up with the active sound profile to make fun spaceship noises when you press the go pedal.

Like in the Ioniq 5, we love that Hyundai offers a range of brake regeneration levels with this new EV. The steering wheel-mounted paddles allow you to select between several levels of regen, from none to one-pedal driving. This means the car will come to a full stop without having to hit the brakes. One-pedal driving maximizes range and maintains the life of the car's stoppers over time.

How comfortable is the Ioniq 6?

It didn't take long to get nice and cozy in the Ioniq 6's leather-wrapped seats. They offer adequate support, and the material itself is plush to the touch. On our loaded test car, heating and ventilation are also along for the ride, making things even better. And there is plentiful legroom for both rows of passengers, again thanks to that long wheelbase.

We were pleasantly surprised by the Ioniq's supple suspension tuning. Some EVs with their massive body weight can crash down hard over bumps in the road, but the Hyundai had great manners the entire time — and trust us, there were plenty of speed bumps to test. This was a Korean-spec car, so there is a chance that the U.S.-market version has different tuning. But we'd like things to remain similar.

The Ioniq 6 also did a great job keeping exterior noise to a minimum. Granted, we never reached a healthy highway speed to stress-test wind noise, but city driving caused no issue. This car offers a great space to escape the hustles and bustles of a thriving city like Seoul.

How's the Ioniq 6's interior?