Edmunds and the Dodgers Team Up to Knock Car Shopping Out of the Park

Good news for fans of the Boys in Blue — and for car shoppers everywhere. Edmunds is partnering with the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and playoff standout Tommy Edman for a new campaign designed to help fans across the country shop for and sell their cars with confidence.

A campaign rooted in LA, built for fans everywhere

Inspired by Edmunds’ LA roots and presence in the nation’s largest car market, the campaign brings together two local institutions — one trusted for its championship-level automotive guidance, the other for its dominance on the baseball field — in a partnership that celebrates LA pride while spotlighting the tools that have made Edmunds a go-to resource for car shoppers well beyond Southern California.

“Just like the Dodgers, Edmunds has a rich Los Angeles heritage. Our shared hometown means we understand the passion that Dodgers fans pack in their cars on every trip to Chavez Ravine,” said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds’ senior vice president of marketing. “Much like Dodgers fans’ heartfelt investment in the ‘Boys in Blue,’ car shopping can be an equally impassioned undertaking. We want Dodgers fans to know they can turn to Edmunds first to get a great offer on their current ride or to find their next great car to take them to the ballpark.”

Where fans will see Edmunds this season

Throughout the 2025 season, fans can expect to see Edmunds branding across the Dodgers’ homepage, in email campaigns, and social media channels. Additionally, fans will hear Edmunds brand spotlights when they tune into each and every Dodgers radio broadcast and livestream on AM 570 LA Sports.

Through these ads, fans will get to know Edmunds as a trusted name in car shopping and discover free online resources like Edmunds’ appraisal tool, designed to help drivers make confident, well-informed decisions.

Tommy Edman steps up to the plate

Later this season, Edmunds will debut a new hero ad campaign starring Dodgers superutility player Tommy Edman. The creative will tap into the shared name connection — Edman and Edmunds — and highlight how both bring versatility, consistency and reliability to the game.

Edman quickly became a fan favorite after joining the Dodgers via a trade in July 2024, contributing six home runs and 20 RBIs in 37 regular-season games. In the playoffs, Edman turned it up a notch, earning a playoff MVP honor in the process and playing a major role in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Championship.

“This versatility makes Tommy a perfect fit for Edmunds, as we pride ourselves on delivering a range of tools, education and expert insights in every car shopping at-bat,” said Anziska.

Bonus fun fact: Edman is currently in the market for a car himself — bringing an authentic perspective to the partnership. Known for his high baseball IQ and smart, data-driven decisions at the plate and on the field, Edman takes a similarly thoughtful, research-based approach when it comes to shopping for a car.

Edmunds’ growing roster of sports partnerships

This new campaign follows Edmunds’ 2024 “Name of the Game” campaign, which featured professional football players Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds and professional soccer player Kristen Edmonds.

“These athlete-led campaigns continue to bring energy, name recognition and credibility to Edmunds’ broader effort to simplify car buying and selling, while connecting with engaged sports fans in a relatable way,” said Anziska.