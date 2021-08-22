Drag Race: 2021 BMW M4 vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The results are obvious about everything, except which car has the better-looking wheels

A fun reversal of stereotypical American and German sports car roles

When it comes to acceleration, power-to-weight ratios rule all

Admittedly, a 2021 BMW M4 Competition facing a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 in a heads-up drag race is a lopsided pairing. The Mustang, which starts at $54,595 including destination, makes 480 horsepower from its 5.0-liter V8. The M4 Competition? 503 hp, courtesy of its twin-turbo six-cylinder.

Even equipped with the quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission and wider, stickier tires that come with its available Handling package, the as-tested price for our 2021 Mustang Mach 1 test car is $65,340.

That's roughly $10,000 less than the M4 Competition's starting price of $75,695. And this BMW M4 came outfitted with all the available performance goodies, including carbon-ceramic brakes and bucket seats. The options bring its as-tested price to $101,995.

Why drag race these two? Because they are two extremely fun-to-drive rear-wheel-drive coupes and we have an open slot on our impromptu drag strip. Wouldn't you?