Our Long-Term Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Left Us Stranded

We just finished filming our second-to-last Edmunds U-Drags race of the day when our radios crackled to life. "Um, the Jeep just bricked. Will somebody please come pick me up?" I looked up the runway about 400 yards from where I stood to see supervising producer, John Adolph, standing beside our long-term 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, waiting for a ride.

What's the deal?

A typical U-Drags day involves a lot of sitting in cars, safely distanced from the action, followed by purposeful hustling between races to reset cameras and make adjustments. The 4xe hybrid regularly cycled its engine off and on during the day. So my first thought was that maybe the 12-volt battery was tired. Blank display screens and lack of interior lights supported my hunch. We hooked jumper cables to a donor car and the Grand Cherokee sprung to life immediately, as did a slew of warning lights. There were seven by my count plus a flashing odometer. When I tried driving it to a safer location, I discovered it was also in limp mode and wouldn't go more than maybe 2 mph.

I called roadside assistance. To tow the Jeep from our filming location 300 miles home to Santa Monica, they told me, would cost $2,300. A tow to the nearest dealership, 20 miles away, was free. Option B it was. The roadside operator dispatched Moe, owner of TW Towing. He called within a few minutes confirming his ETA. He arrived on time and was friendly and professional. In no time the car was loaded and gone. About 30 minutes later I received a text showing the Grand Cherokee parked at Turlock Jeep. It read, "First in line. Thank you again and nice meeting you." I didn't know it then, but working with Moe ended up being the easiest part of this experience.