Our Long-Term Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Left Us Stranded — Again

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Our long-term 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe broke down. Last Christmas, defective cells in the 12-volt battery left senior news editor Nick Yekikian stuck at home. Two months later, an errant ECU pin left me in the lurch. Three months after that, it was somebody else's turn.

Try turning it off and on again

Editor Jake Sundstrom took one for the team this time. On his return drive from a weekend camping trip in Sequoia National Park, he called me. "Good morning," I answered. His reply was, "Remind me: What were the symptoms when the Grand Cherokee broke down on you last time?" Jake really knows how to break the ice.

He continued, "Driving up the Grapevine, just before the Tejon Pass exit, every warning light imaginable started flashing on the dashboard. Seat belt warnings for every seat, every driver aid going kaput, a message about servicing power steering, etc. We pulled off at the Tejon Pass exit into a roomy parking lot and shut the car off. My hope was that turning it off and on again would reset whatever electrical gremlins it was dealing with. It did not. Powering the car back up brought us another raft of warning lights and messages and we lost power steering, to boot. We need a tow."

We formulated a game plan that ultimately got Jake, his wife, and the car to Santa Monica Jeep, three hours later. The flatbed cost $327.50 since the distance was more than roadside assistance covered. Jeep later offered to reimburse us, however.