- We bought a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD for a cool $60,215, luckily avoiding dealer markups.
- We acted quickly due to GM's ongoing delays with producing Ultium EVs.
- How will we feel after 20,000 miles at the wheel?
We Bought a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV for Our Long-Term Fleet!
At the helm of Chevy's newest EV for 20,000 miles
We hear the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is a hot ticket. We've wanted to add one to our long-term fleet ever since Chevy announced the performance-oriented SUV, but a few events moved up our timetable. Most pressing was the threat that the ongoing (at the time) UAW strike could spill over to affect the GM facility that built the EVs. The other was GM's overall slow rollout of vehicles built on the company's Ultium platform, which included the Blazer EV. Moreover, the lack of inventory combined with pent-up demand meant that markups were being applied at the dealer level in full force. The hunt was on.
Thankfully, I had an ace up my sleeve: an old dealership contact at Sierra Chevrolet in Monrovia, California. With only the RS AWD available on the showroom floor, our decision was made for us. We reached out to Sierra, found the one you see here, and phoned our accountants to get the go-ahead.
What did we get?
Since the RS AWD trim is the only Blazer EV variant available at the moment, it’s the one we got. Thankfully, it's well equipped for the price. For $60,215, the RS AWD comes with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, plus features like blind-spot warning, heated and ventilated front seats, nice upholstery and a 360-degree bird's-eye view parking camera.
Why did we get it?
The biggest reason we purchased the Chevrolet Blazer EV is because it’s the first non-luxury Ultium vehicle to market (the more affordable Equinox EV is still months away). We'll have plenty of time behind the wheel to see if it is worth your attention. Will the native infotainment system be easy to use? Is the world better without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto? How does the Blazer EV stack up with the competition? Where will it end up on our EV range leaderboard? We have a lot of questions to answer over the next 12 months and 20,000 miles.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is a hot commodity, and we paid for one of the premium models just so we could get behind the wheel as soon as possible. Follow along with our team as we stress-test the first mass-market Ultium vehicle.
Performance Redefined