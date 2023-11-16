We Bought a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV for Our Long-Term Fleet!

We hear the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is a hot ticket. We've wanted to add one to our long-term fleet ever since Chevy announced the performance-oriented SUV, but a few events moved up our timetable. Most pressing was the threat that the ongoing (at the time) UAW strike could spill over to affect the GM facility that built the EVs. The other was GM's overall slow rollout of vehicles built on the company's Ultium platform, which included the Blazer EV. Moreover, the lack of inventory combined with pent-up demand meant that markups were being applied at the dealer level in full force. The hunt was on.

Thankfully, I had an ace up my sleeve: an old dealership contact at Sierra Chevrolet in Monrovia, California. With only the RS AWD available on the showroom floor, our decision was made for us. We reached out to Sierra, found the one you see here, and phoned our accountants to get the go-ahead.