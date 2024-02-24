One day Honda executives realize the brand needs a five-seat, two-row fully electric crossover. But in the same moment it becomes clear they have no electric architecture to build such a car with. Who do they call? Why, General Motors, of course. While that might seem like one of the least holy automotive marriages you could imagine, it makes perfect sense. Just 4% of Honda buyers cross-shop with Chevrolet, and that means that a teeny-tiny portion of Honda customers will see any connection between Honda's Prologue and the Chevy Blazer EV.

We've already gotten our hands on and driven the new Honda Prologue. You can get our first impressions here — generally speaking, the Prologue does what it's supposed to, but it's not going to turn the EV game on its head. The partnership with Chevy is both what makes the Prologue a positive step forward for Honda and part of what makes it feel like the automaker could have put more effort into its first truly mass-market EV for the U.S.