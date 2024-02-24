- The Honda Prologue and Chevy Blazer EV are based on the same EV architecture.
- They share a lot in the way of parts.
- We take a look at all the similarities and determine if it even really matters.
The Honda Prologue Is a Chevy Blazer EV: How Close Are These Two EVs, Really?
Much closer than you'd think. But that's not all bad.
One day Honda executives realize the brand needs a five-seat, two-row fully electric crossover. But in the same moment it becomes clear they have no electric architecture to build such a car with. Who do they call? Why, General Motors, of course. While that might seem like one of the least holy automotive marriages you could imagine, it makes perfect sense. Just 4% of Honda buyers cross-shop with Chevrolet, and that means that a teeny-tiny portion of Honda customers will see any connection between Honda's Prologue and the Chevy Blazer EV.
We've already gotten our hands on and driven the new Honda Prologue. You can get our first impressions here — generally speaking, the Prologue does what it's supposed to, but it's not going to turn the EV game on its head. The partnership with Chevy is both what makes the Prologue a positive step forward for Honda and part of what makes it feel like the automaker could have put more effort into its first truly mass-market EV for the U.S.
GM's screens do Honda some good
Honda hasn't been behind the game when it comes to tech, but it hasn't exactly been the tip of the spear either. Competitors like Hyundai and Kia are moving forward with bigger and brighter screens that balance usability and are generally pleasing to look at. Take a look at a Pilot and Civic, and you'll notice that these two cars (which differ massively in size) use the same 9-inch center display. It's fine for the smaller Civic, but it just looks downright puny in the Pilot and CR-V.
This is where using GM's bits and bobs pays dividends. The Prologue has two 11-inch LED displays (one for the instrument cluster ahead of the driver, and one for the infotainment) that make feel it unlike any Honda that's come before. The displays themselves are super bright and crispy, with a soothing pastel blue color palette. They're a huge departure from what Honda's using in every single one of its other cars at the moment, and they mark a big step forward. The hope is Honda takes a little inspiration from GM when it comes time to develop the next iteration of its infotainment and gauge pod design.
Left: Prologue — Right: CR-V
The Prologue's interior screams Blazer EV
While the screens mark a big step forward for Honda, almost every other piece of the interior is pure Blazer EV. Everything’s straight out of the GM parts bin, from the row of climate control that rest just below the screen, to the indicator and wiper stalks, to the seats (and their controls), to the row of buttons that rest just above the driver's left knee, and the steering wheel. While the screens mark a big step forward for Honda, almost every other piece of the interior is pure Blazer EV. Even the chime that warns you the doors are still open is the same as in any GM product, from the GMC Sierra to the Blazer.
Honda says that where it placed these controls is what makes the Prologue feel like a Honda, but after spending a day in the Prologue they feel identical in placement to the Blazer EV's. If not identical then they're within mere centimeters. This creates a disconnect within the Honda brand — the photo above shows how dissimilar the Prologue is to the CR-V. Every single Honda interior looks and feels the same. The turn single stalk is rounded, the fan controls use a chrome knob to operate, and the steering wheel is, well, Honda's design. The Prologue bears no resemblance to the rest of its family — it's like wearing red to a funeral. You stick out in a bad way.
Above is a photo of the Blazer EV's interior and on the slide next to it is the Prologue's. We've used white to mark up all the similarities between the two cars. Much of what these two EVs physically share has either a circle around it or an arrow directing you to it. Notice the similar steering wheel, the similar row of buttons for the climate controls, and similar volume knob placement — and don't forget about the identical turn signal and gear selector stalks.
But who's going to notice?
All that said, it's very unlikely that the GM resemblance will keep the Honda faithful out of the Prologue. Honda picked GM to work with in part because of how few people will look at both the Blazer and the Prologue in the first place. The reason it's so obvious to us here at Edmunds is we bought a Blazer EV for our long-term test fleet and have spent considerable time with it now. (Our long-term Blazer has given us our fair share of issues, however, and if you want to read more about that saga, you can do that here.) Honda only has to beat Toyota's bZ4X (a product we've ranked dead last in its segment), and after initial impressions, it's clear the Prologue is better than that car in nearly every measurable way.
What we're looking forward to is what Honda does once it designs its own EV architecture. Stay tuned — it's not that far away.