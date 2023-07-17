Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Bikini Blue and Punk'n Orange Join the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Color Roster

Bikini Blue and Punk'n Orange Join the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Color Roster

Jeep is getting even more colorful with the 2024 Wrangler SUV and 2023 Gladiator truck

2023 Jeep Gladiator in Punk'n orange
  • Nick Kurczewskiby
    Contributor
    Nick Kurczewski has been writing about cars for more than 20 years, and his enthusiasm for journalism has led him to cover auto-related stories around the world. From blasting down the German autobahn to covering every major auto show, his stories have appeared in the New York Times, Car and Driver, U.S. News & World Report, Kelley Blue Book, Cars.com and the New York Daily News, where he served as head editor. Having once aspired to be a Formula One racer, Nick discovered sharing his passion for cars as a journalist is just as thrilling as dreaming of pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix.
  • Bikini blue, a vibrant teal color, is available for a limited time on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.
  • This brings the Wrangler's available paint colors to 11 choices in total.
  • Punk'n orange returns to the 2023 Gladiator for the first time since the truck's initial 2020 model year.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2023 Jeep Gladiator are about to get a little more attention-grabbing thanks to new additions to each truck's color palette. This summer, even more vibrant paint jobs are being added to the option sheets of these go-anywhere Jeep creations.

The 2024 Wrangler's new color is called Bikini and it's a vibrant teal that's being offered for the first time on the iconic SUV. This brings the total amount of color options to 11 on the recently updated Wrangler. It joins some equally quirky and fun-loving names, including Sarge (green), Firecracker (red), High Velocity (yellow) and Anvil (silver).

2024 Jeep Wrangler Front 3/4

Jeep says Bikini will be offered for a limited time and can be ordered now, though production officially kicks off in September. And, yes, the end of summer for this color does seem slightly odd timing to us as well. The price is set at $795, which is $200 more than the Wrangler's other optional colors — and of all 11 of them, only Bright White comes at no added cost. Yeesh Jeep, only one free choice of paint?

Fresh from a redesign, the 2024 Wrangler doesn't look much different than before, though it comes with many notable updates and improvements. Enhancements include a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a slightly revised front grille, wireless smartphone connectivity, 11 wheel choices, and a beefed-up rear axle on the Rubicon model for even greater all-terrain prowess.

2024 Jeep Wrangler in Bikini blue

Moving to the 2023 Gladiator, Jeep is bringing back Punk'n orange for the first time since it was available during the truck's inaugural model year in 2020. This brings the Gladiator's exterior color options to an even 10 choices and, like Bikini blue, it will cost an additional $795 and starts rolling onto dealer lots in September.

Edmunds says

Variety is always a good thing, especially when it comes to wild and funky color choices on cars and trucks. Jeep continues to offer its loyal fanbase plenty of options when it comes to making its vehicles unique and eye-catching.

Nick Kurczewskiby

Nick Kurczewski has been writing about cars for more than 20 years, and his enthusiasm for journalism has led him to cover auto-related stories around the world. From blasting down the German autobahn to covering every major auto show, his stories have appeared in the New York Times, Car and Driver, U.S. News & World Report, Kelley Blue Book, Cars.com and the New York Daily News, where he served as head editor. Having once aspired to be a Formula One racer, Nick discovered sharing his passion for cars as a journalist is just as thrilling as dreaming of pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix.