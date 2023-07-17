The 2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2023 Jeep Gladiator are about to get a little more attention-grabbing thanks to new additions to each truck's color palette. This summer, even more vibrant paint jobs are being added to the option sheets of these go-anywhere Jeep creations.

The 2024 Wrangler's new color is called Bikini and it's a vibrant teal that's being offered for the first time on the iconic SUV. This brings the total amount of color options to 11 on the recently updated Wrangler. It joins some equally quirky and fun-loving names, including Sarge (green), Firecracker (red), High Velocity (yellow) and Anvil (silver).