- Bikini blue, a vibrant teal color, is available for a limited time on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler.
- This brings the Wrangler's available paint colors to 11 choices in total.
- Punk'n orange returns to the 2023 Gladiator for the first time since the truck's initial 2020 model year.
Bikini Blue and Punk'n Orange Join the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Color Roster
Jeep is getting even more colorful with the 2024 Wrangler SUV and 2023 Gladiator truck
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2023 Jeep Gladiator are about to get a little more attention-grabbing thanks to new additions to each truck's color palette. This summer, even more vibrant paint jobs are being added to the option sheets of these go-anywhere Jeep creations.
The 2024 Wrangler's new color is called Bikini and it's a vibrant teal that's being offered for the first time on the iconic SUV. This brings the total amount of color options to 11 on the recently updated Wrangler. It joins some equally quirky and fun-loving names, including Sarge (green), Firecracker (red), High Velocity (yellow) and Anvil (silver).
Jeep says Bikini will be offered for a limited time and can be ordered now, though production officially kicks off in September. And, yes, the end of summer for this color does seem slightly odd timing to us as well. The price is set at $795, which is $200 more than the Wrangler's other optional colors — and of all 11 of them, only Bright White comes at no added cost. Yeesh Jeep, only one free choice of paint?
Fresh from a redesign, the 2024 Wrangler doesn't look much different than before, though it comes with many notable updates and improvements. Enhancements include a standard 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a slightly revised front grille, wireless smartphone connectivity, 11 wheel choices, and a beefed-up rear axle on the Rubicon model for even greater all-terrain prowess.
Moving to the 2023 Gladiator, Jeep is bringing back Punk'n orange for the first time since it was available during the truck's inaugural model year in 2020. This brings the Gladiator's exterior color options to an even 10 choices and, like Bikini blue, it will cost an additional $795 and starts rolling onto dealer lots in September.
Edmunds says
Variety is always a good thing, especially when it comes to wild and funky color choices on cars and trucks. Jeep continues to offer its loyal fanbase plenty of options when it comes to making its vehicles unique and eye-catching.