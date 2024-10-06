McLaren W1 First Look: The P1's Succesor Is A 1,200+ Horsepower Monster

The attention to detail extends to everything, even the doors. The W1's anhedral doors are hinged from the roof. Why? To optimize the airflow from the front wheel arches into the

high-temperature radiators on the rear flanks. Since the airflow is more optimal, the radiators work more efficiently and can therefore be smaller and, you guessed it, lighter. The aero work even extends to the engine bay — the powertrain is inclined three degrees to help better accommodate the W1's massive diffuser.

At the front there is an active front wing that can stall to redirect airflow and a huge active wing at the rear. Even though this is a ground-effect intensive machine, you can't ignore the importance of top-body aero. The rear wing can extend rearward by almost an entire foot (11.8 inches to be exact). It's one of a number of aerodynamic innovations McLaren said it secured patents for when designing the W1.

The dampers are adaptive based on the drive mode you select, and some of the suspension assembly at the front is 3D-printed titanium to help reduce weight where possible. The rear suspension uses a "Z-bar," a high-end piece of suspension technology that the company has been refining since the introduction of the MP4-12C. It allows the rear wheels to react to bumps independently of one another, but controls the vertical forces that a (literal) ton of downforce may have on the rear suspension. There are also active drop links at the rear to help control heaving forces.

Race mode lowers the suspension by more than an inch to help get the car as close to the ground as possible (to maximize those ground effect aerodynamics). In Race mode, the W1 can make up to 772 pounds of downforce at the front and 1,433 lbs at the rear — that means total downforce is up to 2,205 lbs during cornering, not just in a straight line.