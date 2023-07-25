Ford Adds Groovy, '70s-Inspired Free Wheeling Model to 2024 Bronco Sport Lineup

The first is a nod to Ford’s Free Wheeling pickups, vans and Broncos of the 1970s. This option pack spruced up the exterior with special graphics, interior treatments and more to help a buyer's car stand out from the crowd.

Just like some of the OG cars, the 2024 Bronco Sport Free Wheeling gets red, orange, yellow and silver graphics on the side, tailgate and hood of the car. These special-edition models also sport a black roof, 17-inch wheels with red accents, a silver grille with two-tone Bronco badges, and a silver surround on the lower grille.

The multicolor motif extends to the Sport’s cabin, with seat inserts that repeat the exterior's sunset paint scheme. The door trim gets the same treatment as the wheels, and red-orange-yellow stitching is found throughout the car. In terms of equipment, the Free Wheeling package builds off the Big Bend's feature set.