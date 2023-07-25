- New Free Wheeling model adds totally tubular graphics.
- The Black Appearance package gives the Bronco Sport a stealthy vibe.
- Both are welcome additions to the Bronco Sport family.
Ford Adds Groovy, '70s-Inspired Free Wheeling Model to 2024 Bronco Sport Lineup
We're digging Ford's new love for classic styling
Fresh off last year's retro Heritage Edition models, Ford is doubling down with new versions of its Bronco Sport small crossover. While we'll miss the top-spec Heritage Limited (only 1,966 were ever produced), two additional trims are on deck to trigger a bit of nostalgia.
The first is a nod to Ford’s Free Wheeling pickups, vans and Broncos of the 1970s. This option pack spruced up the exterior with special graphics, interior treatments and more to help a buyer's car stand out from the crowd.
Just like some of the OG cars, the 2024 Bronco Sport Free Wheeling gets red, orange, yellow and silver graphics on the side, tailgate and hood of the car. These special-edition models also sport a black roof, 17-inch wheels with red accents, a silver grille with two-tone Bronco badges, and a silver surround on the lower grille.
The multicolor motif extends to the Sport’s cabin, with seat inserts that repeat the exterior's sunset paint scheme. The door trim gets the same treatment as the wheels, and red-orange-yellow stitching is found throughout the car. In terms of equipment, the Free Wheeling package builds off the Big Bend's feature set.
The Big Bend also serves as the basis for the new Black Appearance package. In contrast to the expressive, eye-catching Free Wheeling model, the Black Appearance package flies under the radar, starting with a black grille with darkened "Bronco" lettering. Ford also finishes the 17-inch wheels and hood graphics in matte black, with the roof painted in glossy Shadow Black. Trim badges, as well as the Ford oval, are also blacked out. Inside, the singular change is a black Bronco badge on the wheel.
Ford has not yet announced pricing for the Free Wheeling model or the Black Appearance package, but the automaker is adding two new Bronco Sport colors to the lineup for 2024 — Azure Gray and Desert Sand. However, these hues are not available on the Free Wheeling and Heritage trims.
Edmunds says
We have to again applaud Ford for making some fun design choices with one of its more affordable models. The '70s motifs on the Free Wheeling model look fantastic and stand in stark contrast to the reserved Black Appearance package.