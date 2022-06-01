Corolla Cross Goes Hybrid for 2023, Gets 37 MPG

- New hybrid version of the Corolla Cross
- Toyota-estimated fuel economy of 37 mpg combined
- Standard all-wheel drive
- Part of the first Corolla Cross generation introduced for 2022
Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross SUV just last year to fill the gap between the larger RAV4 and the C-HR subcompact. As the name implies, the Corolla Cross is mechanically related to the Corolla sedan and hatchback but has a lifted stance, more cargo space and available all-wheel drive. Now there's an additional model within the lineup: the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. As its name indicates, it's a hybrid, and with it comes the expectation of higher fuel efficiency. But there are other benefits as well.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts more power than the standard model, plus higher estimated fuel economy and standard all-wheel drive. Its four-cylinder engine and hybrid system combine to produce a total of 194 horsepower. That's respectably strong for a SUV of this size — the regular Corolla Cross has just 169 hp — and helps the Hybrid accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 8 seconds.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid hasn't been rated by the EPA yet, but the automaker estimates a combined rating of 37 mpg for all trim levels, which would be a notable improvement over the AWD gas model, which is rated at 30 mpg, and even the front-wheel-drive gas model, which is rated at 32 mpg combined.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid offers a reasonable amount of cargo space and utility and enough ground clearance to get over ruts and rocks when driving off-road. The cabin is very similar to that of the non-hybrid, which is generally a good thing. It's easy to get in and out, and the controls are straightforward. We expect the rear seat to be the same as well. It's fine for kids but taller passengers will notice the lack of legroom relative to other small SUVs.
For 2023, all Corolla Cross models, including the Hybrid, will receive a new center touchscreen interface. It has a lot more features than the prior system, such as available navigation, more robust voice command capabilities for many of the car's features and controls ("Hey, Toyota" is the prompt), and the ability to receive over-the-air updates for new features and upgrades. It also supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The Corolla Cross Hybrid will also come equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, the latest driver assistance software suite from the automaker. This is a step forward from the 2022 model, which features the previous generation of the suite. Feature sets are similar, but Toyota says the system is better at detecting hazards.
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts superior performance and better fuel economy than the regular Corolla Cross. That, plus the technology upgrades for 2023, should make this little crossover SUV a pretty appealing pick.