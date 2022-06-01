Corolla Cross Goes Hybrid for 2023, Gets 37 MPG

What is the Corolla Cross Hybrid?

Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross SUV just last year to fill the gap between the larger RAV4 and the C-HR subcompact. As the name implies, the Corolla Cross is mechanically related to the Corolla sedan and hatchback but has a lifted stance, more cargo space and available all-wheel drive. Now there's an additional model within the lineup: the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. As its name indicates, it's a hybrid, and with it comes the expectation of higher fuel efficiency. But there are other benefits as well.

What's under the Corolla Cross Hybrid's hood?

The Corolla Cross Hybrid boasts more power than the standard model, plus higher estimated fuel economy and standard all-wheel drive. Its four-cylinder engine and hybrid system combine to produce a total of 194 horsepower. That's respectably strong for a SUV of this size — the regular Corolla Cross has just 169 hp — and helps the Hybrid accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 8 seconds.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid hasn't been rated by the EPA yet, but the automaker estimates a combined rating of 37 mpg for all trim levels, which would be a notable improvement over the AWD gas model, which is rated at 30 mpg, and even the front-wheel-drive gas model, which is rated at 32 mpg combined.