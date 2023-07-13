- The Quartermaster is a new pickup variant of the Ineos Grenadier off-road SUV.
- Towing and payload capabilities are on par with the similarly intentioned Jeep Gladiator.
- We expect the Grenadier's cockpit-like design to carry forward to the Quartermaster.
The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Is the Ultimate Off-Road Pickup
Even more utilitarian than the Grenadier SUV
When Ineos Automotive announced its first vehicle — the Grenadier SUV — in 2019, we were instantly smitten by its classic Land Rover Defender-inspired design and conquer-any-terrain ethos. Then, our director of video editorial, Chris Paukert, got behind the wheel of a preproduction model in Ireland and returned home, extolling the virtues of this rugged off-road bruiser. But how to make this rock-crawling 4x4 even more utilitarian? That question is answered by the new Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, revealed today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It lengthens the frame by about 12 inches, and replaces the body-on-frame SUV's cargo area with a 5-foot bed.
That bed appears to be pretty nifty, with standard tie-downs, a 400-watt power supply and space for spare tires behind the wheel arches. With modest payload and towing capacities of 1,675 pounds and 7,700 pounds, respectively, traditional pickups like the Ford F-150 or Chevrolet Silverado 1500 have the Grenadier Quartermaster handily bested in terms of raw hauling ability. But the Quartermaster does boast higher figures than most versions of the Jeep Gladiator, another pickup that places greater emphasis on outdoor adventuring than setting towing records.
As in the Grenadier SUV, a BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six lies underhood, routing power to all four wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. (The diesel available in other markets is unlikely to come stateside.) Ineos hasn't explicitly announced this engine's power output, but we expect it to be the same as the SUV's 282 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. The Quartermaster probably won't set any land speed records, but despite reaching 0-60 mph in an Ineos-estimated 8.6 seconds, the Grenadier SUV actually feels a bit livelier than the results suggest on-paper.
Other than the rear passenger compartment (complete with Recaro seats!), we don't know for sure what the Quartermaster's interior will look like. We think it's highly likely that the Quartermaster's front passenger area will be identical to that of the Grenadier. Expect to see a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a familiar BMW shifter next to a chunky 4WD lever, and more buttons and switches than a 747 cockpit.
The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster will be available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster specifications, with order books opening in early 2024.
Edmunds says
The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster gives shoppers interested in the rugged off-roader even more choice. Go with the family-friendly SUV or the more utilitarian pickup?