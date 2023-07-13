The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Is the Ultimate Off-Road Pickup

Other than the rear passenger compartment (complete with Recaro seats!), we don't know for sure what the Quartermaster's interior will look like. We think it's highly likely that the Quartermaster's front passenger area will be identical to that of the Grenadier. Expect to see a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a familiar BMW shifter next to a chunky 4WD lever, and more buttons and switches than a 747 cockpit.

The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster will be available in standard, Trialmaster and Fieldmaster specifications, with order books opening in early 2024.