- The Bronco celebrates its 58th birthday this year.
- New Code Orange graphics package debuts.
- Fenders now offered to match the body paint.
- Orders for the 2024 Bronco and Bronco Raptor open on August 16.
2024 Ford Bronco Celebrates Birthday With New Colors
Raptor adds new styling options for the Bronco's 58th birthday
For reasons that are mathematically arbitrary, the birthdays that end in zero get the most attention. But Ford seeks to break that cycle to give the 2024 Bronco some attention on its 58th birthday, bestowing the Bronco Raptor a new Code Orange graphics package and new exterior paint colors and options. The rest of the lineup also sees a few changes, highlighted by the previously optional 12-inch touchscreen joining the list of standard features.
DID YOU ORDER THE CODE ORANGE?
You're (redacted) right, I did. Yes, I know that technically Jack Nicholson's character from A Few Good Men ordered a Code Red, but maybe that package is coming for the Bronco's 61st birthday instead.
For now we've got the Code Orange, which adds orange accents inside and out. There are orange tow hooks and beadlock rings over 17-inch dark gray wheels to provide pops of color, while an orange/gray/black graphic adorns the rear quarter panel and side glass. Inside, orange seat belts can be paired with black or blue upholstery.
The rest of the changes
The Bronco Raptor can now be ordered with body-painted fenders, instead of the black ones that come standard. Two new color options have been added: Shelter Green — an homage to Ford's history of building vehicles for the U.S. Army during World War II — and Velocity Blue, a bright metallic blue that comes sans historical significance. There are also four new 17-inch wheel options in a variety of colors that will be available via Ford Accessories.
There will also be some slight trim changes for the 2024 Bronco as a whole, with the return of the Everglades trim (production was paused partway through 2023), and Sync 4 coming standard across the lineup. The Badlands trim adds a heavy-duty modular front bumper as standard equipment.
Order books for the 2024 Ford Bronco open August 16. We recommend that prospective buyers submit their build sooner rather than later, as certain Bronco configurations have been known to fall victim to production challenges.
Edmunds says
The Code Orange package makes the Bronco Raptor pop a bit more, though we think it looks a bit like a Hot Wheels special with those graphics. And if the only thing holding you back from getting a Bronco Raptor was some body-colored fenders, you're now in luck.