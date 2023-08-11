2024 Ford Bronco Celebrates Birthday With New Colors

DID YOU ORDER THE CODE ORANGE?

You're (redacted) right, I did. Yes, I know that technically Jack Nicholson's character from A Few Good Men ordered a Code Red, but maybe that package is coming for the Bronco's 61st birthday instead.

For now we've got the Code Orange, which adds orange accents inside and out. There are orange tow hooks and beadlock rings over 17-inch dark gray wheels to provide pops of color, while an orange/gray/black graphic adorns the rear quarter panel and side glass. Inside, orange seat belts can be paired with black or blue upholstery.

The rest of the changes

The Bronco Raptor can now be ordered with body-painted fenders, instead of the black ones that come standard. Two new color options have been added: Shelter Green — an homage to Ford's history of building vehicles for the U.S. Army during World War II — and Velocity Blue, a bright metallic blue that comes sans historical significance. There are also four new 17-inch wheel options in a variety of colors that will be available via Ford Accessories.

There will also be some slight trim changes for the 2024 Bronco as a whole, with the return of the Everglades trim (production was paused partway through 2023), and Sync 4 coming standard across the lineup. The Badlands trim adds a heavy-duty modular front bumper as standard equipment.

Order books for the 2024 Ford Bronco open August 16. We recommend that prospective buyers submit their build sooner rather than later, as certain Bronco configurations have been known to fall victim to production challenges.