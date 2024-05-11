Ah, the Geländewagen. An icon among icons. An SUV's that's both proudly anachronistic and a modern status symbol. There's nothing else quite like it, and as you've likely seen, there's a new one — well, new-ish — coming later this year.

Last week, I got to drive the full 2025 G-Class range — the base G 550, hopped-up AMG G 63, and fully electric G 580 with EQ Technology (yes, that's really its name). But we can explore those elsewhere. What I want to talk about here is the fleet of classic G-wagens Mercedes-Benz had on hand at this event.

The 230 G, 500 GE, and G 65 Final Edition are three excellent examples of the G-Class' history and just how far it, and Mercedes as a whole, has come. Here are some off-the-cuff notes about what it was like to tool around France in each.