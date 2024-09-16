- The Ford Mustang GTD is now the most powerful factory-built Ford Mustang ever.
- For more than $300,000, it better be.
- Ford says it can't wait to deliver its sub-7-minute Nürburgring time.
The Ford Mustang GTD Is the Most Powerful Factory 'Stang Ever
Well over 800 hp from the GT500's Predator V8 sounds delicious
The last Shelby GT500 (that we loved so, so much) was the most powerful factory Mustang ever when it came out. But its 760 horsepower has just been usurped by the new Mustang GTD, which we now know officially makes a ridiculous 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Not only is it the most powerful Mustang ever, the GTD is now the most powerful car to ever wear the Ford badge.
To get to that power figure, Ford said it made changes to the intake and installed a new titanium exhaust from Akrapovic and a shorter supercharger pulley to make that power. Ford also confirmed that the GTD's redline is a screaming 7,650 rpm. It's not a shine on something like the Corvette Z06's 8,500 rpm, but the supercharged V8 in the 'Stang is a completely different animal from the naturally aspirated flat-plane-crank engine found in the Vette.
There's also plenty of other go-faster trickery going on with the GTD, and we detail everything from the carbon-ceramic brakes to the wild aero and inboard suspension here. But the engine also gets a little extra. For the first time, a factory-built Mustang motor comes with a dry sump oiling system. The reason is to prevent oil starvation during long-duration corners with high lateral forces. It essentially keeps oil from sloshing over to one side of the engine and quite literally starving the opposite side of the ever-important lubricant.
The GTD has a lot going for it, and we can't wait to see if Ford delivers on its sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time.