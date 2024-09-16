Skip to main content

The Ford Mustang GTD Is the Most Powerful Factory 'Stang Ever

Well over 800 hp from the GT500's Predator V8 sounds delicious

Ford Mustang GTD front 3/4
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The Ford Mustang GTD is now the most powerful factory-built Ford Mustang ever.
  • For more than $300,000, it better be.
  • Ford says it can't wait to deliver its sub-7-minute Nürburgring time.

The last Shelby GT500 (that we loved so, so much) was the most powerful factory Mustang ever when it came out. But its 760 horsepower has just been usurped by the new Mustang GTD, which we now know officially makes a ridiculous 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Not only is it the most powerful Mustang ever, the GTD is now the most powerful car to ever wear the Ford badge.

To get to that power figure, Ford said it made changes to the intake and installed a new titanium exhaust from Akrapovic and a shorter supercharger pulley to make that power. Ford also confirmed that the GTD's redline is a screaming 7,650 rpm. It's not a shine on something like the Corvette Z06's 8,500 rpm, but the supercharged V8 in the 'Stang is a completely different animal from the naturally aspirated flat-plane-crank engine found in the Vette.

There's also plenty of other go-faster trickery going on with the GTD, and we detail everything from the carbon-ceramic brakes to the wild aero and inboard suspension here. But the engine also gets a little extra. For the first time, a factory-built Mustang motor comes with a dry sump oiling system. The reason is to prevent oil starvation during long-duration corners with high lateral forces. It essentially keeps oil from sloshing over to one side of the engine and quite literally starving the opposite side of the ever-important lubricant.

The GTD has a lot going for it, and we can't wait to see if Ford delivers on its sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time.

Ford Mustang GTD rear 3/4
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Photo Sponsored By
2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge
Learn More 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 BMW X Range.
Learn More at BMWUSA.com 
2024 Acura MDX
Learn More 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model