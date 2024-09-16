The Ford Mustang GTD Is the Most Powerful Factory 'Stang Ever

To get to that power figure, Ford said it made changes to the intake and installed a new titanium exhaust from Akrapovic and a shorter supercharger pulley to make that power. Ford also confirmed that the GTD's redline is a screaming 7,650 rpm. It's not a shine on something like the Corvette Z06's 8,500 rpm, but the supercharged V8 in the 'Stang is a completely different animal from the naturally aspirated flat-plane-crank engine found in the Vette.

There's also plenty of other go-faster trickery going on with the GTD, and we detail everything from the carbon-ceramic brakes to the wild aero and inboard suspension here. But the engine also gets a little extra. For the first time, a factory-built Mustang motor comes with a dry sump oiling system. The reason is to prevent oil starvation during long-duration corners with high lateral forces. It essentially keeps oil from sloshing over to one side of the engine and quite literally starving the opposite side of the ever-important lubricant.

The GTD has a lot going for it, and we can't wait to see if Ford delivers on its sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time.