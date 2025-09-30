There are several drive modes, accessible through a rotary knob around the console-mounted start button. They include a Terrain mode that raises the suspension for better ground clearance in case your chateau is more snowbound than expected. I mostly played with the three road-focused modes: GT, Sport and Sport+. GT is the most civil; Sport stiffens the suspension, sharpens throttle and steering inputs, and amplifies the exhaust note; Sport+ takes things further, putting the suspension into its stiffest mode and cranking up the tailpipes to add a bit of pop and crackle when you're off the gas.

GT mode quiets the exhaust note and softens the suspension enough that it's pretty comfortable in day-to-day driving. The big 23-inch wheels still return the occasional thwack over things like freeway expansion joints, but overall the DBX S is composed on some pretty jarring roads, albeit definitely on the firm side. The stiffer suspension and steering in Sport are immediately noticeable, as is the more prominent exhaust note. Sport+ made the DBX uncomfortable on some of the rougher sections, but one feature on the car is the ability to immediately tailor various functions on the fly through console-mounted buttons. If the road is too rough for Sport+, a quick tap will soften the suspension to GT or Sport mode while allowing all the other sharpness to remain. Same goes with the exhaust note. An Individual mode lets you customize all the settings to your liking.

How does it all work?

Despite the weight, the DBX S is downright nimble on a winding road. I expected to be wrestling a bear, as I have with other high-performance SUVs. Instead, the DBX S is light on its feet, responsive to my inputs, and practically tossable in quick left-right turns. The steering response is immediate, with the car reacting as soon as you move the wheel from off-center, but it never feels twitchy or unstable. GT mode is fine around town, but Sport and Sport+ really bring out the character of the DBX S on a winding road.

Power flows from the engine in the same relentless and unstoppable way of a dam's emergency spillway. When you realize a corner is coming up a lot sooner than you anticipated, the massive carbon-ceramic brakes haul it down with little drama. The accompanying soundtrack of the 4.0-liter V8 engine induces genuine giggles, and the nine-speed dual-clutch transmission snaps off shifts in microseconds. If you live to drive but still need to take Junior to soccer practice three times a week, it's one heck of a way to combine your loves.

What about the rest?

The new dash design is a huge step forward. Gone is the dated knob-and-click infotainment interface, replaced with a much more intuitive and responsive touchscreen. The center console controls are also redone, with a more traditional gear selector and more modern-looking buttons for selecting individual features like exhaust sound, ride height, suspension stiffness, and so on. Thankfully, Aston Martin has resisted using touchscreen controls for functions like volume, temperature and fan speed, instead adding large thumbwheels to the center console and using physical buttons for most other controls.