2025 Volkswagen Tiguan: Everything You Need to Know
This will be the last Tiguan with an internal combustion engine
The Volkswagen Tiguan is easily the brand's most important car here in the U.S. For every GTI Volkswagen sells, it sells more than 10 Tiguans — so when an all new model comes out, it has to get it right. The company recently released a sneak peek at what the current car's successor will look like, what the powertrains will be, and if we're finally going to get physical buttons back. Buckle up — this is everything you need to know about the 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan.
In terms of design, the new Tiguan will be a large departure from the current car. The styling will be softer and looks as though it takes inspiration from VW's current fully electric ID model range. From what we can see in these teaser photos, soft lines and curves clearly flow throughout the bodywork. Keep in mind that the Tiguan sold here in the U.S. is known as the Tiguan L in other parts of the world — our penchant for larger cars means that VW has had to stretch its crossover to fit U.S. needs. That means the next U.S.-spec Tiguan will most likely be longer than one you see in these photos of camoed-up prototypes.
The last ICE Tiguan
The 2025 Tiguan will be the last version of this longstanding SUV to come with an internal combustion engine, and we're slated to get more than a few options. The first will be a standard gas-powered engine, likely very similar to the one found in the current Tiguan. Right now, U.S.-spec models are equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. That engine will either remain unchanged or see slight bumps to both power and torque.
We'll also likely get a plug-in hybrid version of the new Tiguan. VW has been making PHEVs in other parts of the world for a while now, but after the Dieselgate scandal rocked the company in 2015, the automaker's strategy in the U.S. has been to push buyers toward its fully electric offerings, namely the ID.4 and upcoming ID. Buzz. That will change with the coming Tiguan, though, and we expect to get the next-generation car with a plug-in hybrid option. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer has said the Tiguan PHEV will both support DC fast charging and have up to 62 miles of range on a single charge from the battery. Few PHEVs in the Tiguan's segment offer DC fast charging, and 62 miles of EV only range would represent a big leap forward for the class.
All Tiguans, regardless of engine, will send their power to a twin-clutch direct-shift gearbox (or DSG for short). The DSG has been a staple of VW's performance cars, with quick shift times and rapid response to driver inputs. The shift away from lazy automatics is a welcome one and will likely help with the yo-yo-like response we've experienced in the current Tiguan.
Sophisticated new features
The Tiguan has long been a solid yet basic choice in its segment, but the new car will eschew that trend. Schäfer confirmed that the new Tiguan will come with a much more sophisticated voice recognition system, a 15-inch touchscreen, and a rotary knob on the center console that will have its own mini screen. The driver will be able to control the volume, drive mode, and even the color of the ambient lighting from the knob. The teaser photos VW released also reveal a new instrument cluster with what look to be far more dynamic and colorful graphics compared to anything else we've seen from VW to this point.
A new active suspension system, which will likely help give the Tiguan either a softer or more controlled ride based on driver preference, will also be offered. It will likely be an optional extra, however. Schäfer also confirmed that HD matrix headlights will come with the new Tiguan, as opposed to the LED lighting used on current models.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly (and the least sophisticated change of them all), is the return to physical buttons on the steering wheel. Volkswagen has recently taken more than its fair share of criticism for installing touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel that both register touch inputs ineffectively and lead to accidental button presses. The Tiguan will be the first VW sold in the States to ditch the touch-sensitive wheel entirely and go back to regular old physical controls. It might be a step back in terms of tech, but it's a giant leap forward for usability.
2025 Tiguan price and availability
The upcoming Tiguan will likely start at a touch over the current car's starting price of $28,245 and top out at just over $40,000 for a fully loaded model. Volkswagen has said the new Tiguan will make its global debut later this year, but the company has historically had some lag time between its worldwide launches and the cars actually debuting in U.S. spec. As a result, we expect the U.S. versions of the new Tiguan to debut early on in 2024 as a 2025 model year car.
Edmunds says
The upcoming Tiguan is looking like the most interesting Tiguan in, well, ever. Stay tuned.