2025 Volkswagen Tiguan: Everything You Need to Know

In terms of design, the new Tiguan will be a large departure from the current car. The styling will be softer and looks as though it takes inspiration from VW's current fully electric ID model range. From what we can see in these teaser photos, soft lines and curves clearly flow throughout the bodywork. Keep in mind that the Tiguan sold here in the U.S. is known as the Tiguan L in other parts of the world — our penchant for larger cars means that VW has had to stretch its crossover to fit U.S. needs. That means the next U.S.-spec Tiguan will most likely be longer than one you see in these photos of camoed-up prototypes.

The last ICE Tiguan

The 2025 Tiguan will be the last version of this longstanding SUV to come with an internal combustion engine, and we're slated to get more than a few options. The first will be a standard gas-powered engine, likely very similar to the one found in the current Tiguan. Right now, U.S.-spec models are equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. That engine will either remain unchanged or see slight bumps to both power and torque.

We'll also likely get a plug-in hybrid version of the new Tiguan. VW has been making PHEVs in other parts of the world for a while now, but after the Dieselgate scandal rocked the company in 2015, the automaker's strategy in the U.S. has been to push buyers toward its fully electric offerings, namely the ID.4 and upcoming ID. Buzz. That will change with the coming Tiguan, though, and we expect to get the next-generation car with a plug-in hybrid option. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer has said the Tiguan PHEV will both support DC fast charging and have up to 62 miles of range on a single charge from the battery. Few PHEVs in the Tiguan's segment offer DC fast charging, and 62 miles of EV only range would represent a big leap forward for the class.