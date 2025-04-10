If the Bronco Sport were sentient, I bet it would be tired of living in the shadow of its bigger, far more famous brother. After all, the big Bronco has the heritage, gets all the accolades, and has the rugged looks most SUVs would kill for. But Ford has decided that the Bronco Sport deserves its own piece of the adventure scene and has finally given its junior SUV its very own Sasquatch package, greatly enhancing this small crossover's off-road chops.

For 2025 the Bronco Sport also gets some great new interior tech (including a sharp 13.2-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel), a full suite of advanced driver aids across all trims, some exterior styling tweaks, and increased options for personalization to make it a very appealing prospect for adventuresome buyers on a budget.

Sasquatch

Last fall, we had the opportunity to preview what was in store for the Bronco Sport. The vehicle we drove back then was well and truly a development prototype, and our time was limited to a few short rips around some muddy terrain. Earlier this month, I had another chance to get behind the wheel of a Bronco Sport Badlands with the 'squatch package but in an altogether different environment: the desert wonderland that exists in Southern California.

For a quick recap, the Sasquatch package for the Bronco Sport is available for the Outer Banks and Badlands trim levels. While the Outer Banks offers a more basic version of the package, it still adds traditional off-road accoutrements such as knobby 29-inch all-terrain tires, steel underbody protection, steel bumpers, heavy-duty tow hooks, a brush guard and a retuned off-road suspension. The Bronco Sport also benefits from a twin-clutch rear-drive unit for increased traction, nifty front fender tie-downs, prewired auxiliary switches in the cabin, a Class II trailer package with anti-sway control, and a full-size spare tire.