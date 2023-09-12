2024 Hyundai Kona First Drive: Bigger Car, Better Time

Kona meets the road

Hyundai hasn't changed much compared to last year. Most Konas come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission, or CVT. Unfortunately, its 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque is unchanged from the current model, so expect lackadaisical acceleration when you put your foot down.

The N Line and Limited trims receive a more potent turbocharged 1.6-liter engine mated to an eight-speed automatic. This engine is actually less powerful than previously, developing 190 hp and 195 lb-ft (down 5 hp compared to the outgoing model), though the transmission is new and replaces the previous dual-clutch automatic.

So far, we’ve only driven the 1.6-liter-equipped Kona and came away with mixed feelings. Right away, the new automatic transmission feels like an improvement over the dual-clutch automatic that it replaced. It shifts a lot more smoothly, even though the shifts take a little longer than before. We think this is a trade-off most Kona drivers will be happy with.