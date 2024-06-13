What's New With Volkswagen: 2025 Golf R, GTI, Jetta Updates & More Confirmed

The refreshed 2025 Golf GTI debuted in Europe earlier in 2024. Now, VW confirms that it will arrive in the United States in early 2025. There are no official details about the American-market version yet. The European version uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 262 horsepower, and a dual-clutch transmission is the only gearbox available. The exterior features a new front fascia and sharper-looking headlights. There are more significant changes inside where the GTI features a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. The steering wheel features the welcome return of physical buttons. The suite of available technology grows to include a 360-degree camera system and a new parking assistant.

The Golf R will also come to the U.S. in early 2025, according to the new announcement. It’s hot off a European debut. Like the GTI, no official details about the American-market version of this model, but we can use the foreign one as a guide. The vehicle packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 329 horsepower. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox routes the power to an all-wheel-drive system.

VW Jetta and Jetta GLI

VW confirms it is refreshing the Jetta and the sporty Jetta GLI models for the 2025 model year. No details are available about them yet, and the automaker says that both premiere in the second quarter of 2024. Judging from past generations, we’d expect the GLI variant to share a powertrain with the GTI.

VW Taos

The VW Taos will get a “major refresh” for 2025, according to the company. Its reveal will be late in the third quarter of 2024.

VW Tiguan