What's New With Volkswagen: 2025 Golf R, GTI, Jetta Updates & More Confirmed
A new generation of Tiguan is coming, too
If you walk into a Volkswagen dealer next year, the brand’s lineup is going to look very different. It has multiple new and refreshed vehicles for the 2025 model year, like the high-performance Golf R and a refreshed Jetta family. Let’s take a look at what’s coming.
VW GTI and Golf R
The refreshed 2025 Golf GTI debuted in Europe earlier in 2024. Now, VW confirms that it will arrive in the United States in early 2025. There are no official details about the American-market version yet. The European version uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 262 horsepower, and a dual-clutch transmission is the only gearbox available. The exterior features a new front fascia and sharper-looking headlights. There are more significant changes inside where the GTI features a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. The steering wheel features the welcome return of physical buttons. The suite of available technology grows to include a 360-degree camera system and a new parking assistant.
The Golf R will also come to the U.S. in early 2025, according to the new announcement. It’s hot off a European debut. Like the GTI, no official details about the American-market version of this model, but we can use the foreign one as a guide. The vehicle packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 329 horsepower. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox routes the power to an all-wheel-drive system.
VW Jetta and Jetta GLI
VW confirms it is refreshing the Jetta and the sporty Jetta GLI models for the 2025 model year. No details are available about them yet, and the automaker says that both premiere in the second quarter of 2024. Judging from past generations, we’d expect the GLI variant to share a powertrain with the GTI.
VW Taos
The VW Taos will get a “major refresh” for 2025, according to the company. Its reveal will be late in the third quarter of 2024.
VW Tiguan
The third-generation 2025 VW Tiguan will debut for the U.S. later this year. It’s already on sale in Europe, though. The small crossover over there is available with a variety of powertrains, including 48-volt mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Generally, VW simplifies the engine range for the American market, so expect fewer choices here. The updated model comes standard with LED headlights and a light bar across the front end. Inside, 12.9-inch and 15-inch infotainment screens are available.
VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport
The VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport received major refreshes for the 2024 model, so there are much smaller tweaks this year. They now come standard with a 15-watt wireless charging pad and the Light Assist dynamic headlight system. The SEL Premium R-Line variant gains perforated upholstery on the headrests, four-way lumbar support, and a massage function for the front seats. Both models get the new colors Mountain Lake Blue and Avocado Green, and the Atlas gains Pure Grey paint for trims other than the Peak Edition model.
VW ID.4
Like the Atlas models, VW gave the ID.4 EV major improvements last year. The minor tweaks for 2025 are that S models with the 62-kilowatt-hour battery get a standard 12.9-inch display and ventilated front seats. The S and S Plus grades have an available Black package with dark parts for the mirror caps, door handles, badges and wheels. The S Plus variant features an auto-dimming driver’s side door mirror.
Edmunds says
The refreshed GTI and Golf R for the U.S. are exciting for performance vehicle fans. Major improvements to the Tiguan and Taos should interest customers looking for a crossover. The Jetta upgrades are also a welcome change.