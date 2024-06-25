The 2025 VW Golf R Gets an Angrier Face and More Power

More power for 2025

Power from the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (the EA888 VW fans know very well by now) is up from 315 horsepower to 328 hp — that makes it the most powerful production Golf ever made. It's also punchier than the Civic Type R, Integra Type S and Mustang EcoBoost. Power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels, and there is no longer the option for a manually shifted Golf R. If you're really in need of a Volkswagen with a stick, the 2025 Jetta GLI is the only new one left for sale (even the GTI is now auto-only). Top speed is now 167 mph, up from 155 mph.

The way that power gets distributed hasn't changed for 2025. That trick all-wheel-drive system can still send up to 100% of the engine's available power to the outside rear wheel. This is done automatically based on the steering angle, unless of course you activate Drift mode, in which case the Golf R is capable of big-time RWD-style powerslides. The Comfort, Sport, Race, Individual and Drift modes found on the current Golf R are joined by a new Eco mode for 2025. Though performance cars aren't always about fuel economy, Golfs of all ilks are historically great road trippers, so an Eco mode might help you maximize a tank on those longer hauls.

As before, the suspension setup is a strut-type front with multilink rear end and the car is supported by VW's Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive dampers. The shocks can firm up or slacken off based on what mode you're in. These systems don't always offer the greatest breadth between comfort and sporty firmness, but the system in the Golf R has always been remarkable in that it offers great compliance or great handling depending on what you need. As before, the dampers, stability control system, and the diffs all talk to the car's central brain (aka the Vehicle Dynamics Manager) to the betterment of handling.