- Volkswagen will cease production of manual-equipped Golf GTIs and Golf Rs after 2024.
- New Golf GTI 380 special appearance package will come standard on all 2024 manual-equipped GTIs.
- It's the swan song for one of the classic three-pedal performance cars.
Volkswagen Kills the Manual Golf GTI
Canceled after just three years with the 8th-gen GTI
The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI will be available in a new GTI 380 appearance package, but there's a catch. “This special-edition build combination celebrates the heritage of the manual transmission in VW’s hot hatches during the final year of three-pedal production for Golf GTI and Golf R.” It’s a somewhat roundabout way of saying it, but Volkswagen is announcing that it won’t continue making a manual Golf GTI or Golf R past the 2024 model year. Manual transmission take rates have been on a decline for years now, but we're especially sad to see the option leave for one of the icons of row-your-own motoring.
Any manual GTI you order for the 2024 model year will be designated as a Golf GTI 380, referencing VW's internal designation for the eighth-generation Golf GTI. That idea in turn is a nod to the fourth-generation GTI 337, which borrowed its name from the MK1 GTI’s internal model code. So, we’re two niche VW references deep now.
The GTI 380 is available in every 2024 Golf GTI trim level: S, SE and Autobahn. Enhancements start with standard adaptive dampers, followed by gloss black mirror caps, roof and 19-inch wheels (wrapped in summer performance tires). The GTI 380 is offered in an exclusive Graphite Gray in addition to its regular run of shades.
Edmunds says
It’s puzzling why VW would kill the manual Golf GTI, especially when the current MK8 GTI is still pretty new. Perhaps take rates were worse than originally estimated, or maybe making this transmission for only two cars (the Jetta GLI still offers a manual) is too expensive on the production side. Regardless, it certainly marks the end of an era for the GTI.