Volkswagen Kills the Manual Golf GTI

The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI will be available in a new GTI 380 appearance package, but there's a catch. “This special-edition build combination celebrates the heritage of the manual transmission in VW’s hot hatches during the final year of three-pedal production for Golf GTI and Golf R.” It’s a somewhat roundabout way of saying it, but Volkswagen is announcing that it won’t continue making a manual Golf GTI or Golf R past the 2024 model year. Manual transmission take rates have been on a decline for years now, but we're especially sad to see the option leave for one of the icons of row-your-own motoring.