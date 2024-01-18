2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI: Here's Everything You Need to Know

But the changes for 2025 aren't all going to be cons. Customers and the automotive media like us relentlessly maligned the current GTI's touch-sensitive steering wheel controls. The problem is they are too difficult to use when you want to do something and too easy to accidentally press, too. So many people complained about them that WV has finally relented and is putting a steering wheel with physical controls back into the GTI. The new GTI is also getting a larger infotainment screen, which will hopefully be more responsive and more functional than the current car's.