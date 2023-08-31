Tractor Pull Showdown: Rivian R1T vs. Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Ford F-150 Hybrid

Welcome to the Edmunds Tractor Pull Showdown! We have established this new category of testing after last year’s impressive results when we entered a tractor pull challenge at Truck Mania with two electric trucks from our long-term test fleet: our 2022 Rivian R1T and 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. We decided to re-create the tractor pull ourselves, and to establish a baseline for performance, we brought those two trucks back, along with our long-term 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid to see how it stacks up against the electrified pickups. And of course, the infamous “Terminator 2.0” — a pulling sled that weighs over 34,000 pounds — was there to stop our pickups dead in their tracks.

The goal of this challenge is to pull the sled the farthest before the truck stops moving forward. First up was our Ford F-150 Hybrid with its twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain producing 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque. It isn’t the strongest of the three, but the F-150 Hybrid put in the work. Next was our returning Ford F-150 Lightning, equipped with dual motors churning out 580 hp and 775 lb-ft. Last but definitely not least: the imposing Rivian R1T, possessing four motors and delivering 835 ponies and 908 lb-ft of torque. These trucks are no joke, and the results from this hefty task are surely a testament to the power they possess. So which truck can pull the Terminator 2.0 the farthest? You'll have to watch to find out!