Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Since it's an EV, there's no engine under the hood of the ID. Buzz — there's not even a front trunk, or "frunk," for additional storage. Instead, drivetrain components are located under the floor of the van. There's a large battery pack with a total capacity of 82 kWh (with 77 kWh of usable capacity), sending power to an electric motor at the rear wheels. That motor creates the electric equivalent of 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. The top speed of this modestly powered ID. Buzz is listed at 90 mph. Those looking for a little more oomph under the … floor … might want to wait a little longer; a dual-motor setup is expected to be offered sometime after the launch, and we expect it will produce 295 hp.

The ID. Buzz uses the same powertrain as the Volkswagen ID.4, an electric compact crossover that launched in 2021. In the smaller ID.4, the battery and electric motor hits 0-60 mph in 7.7 seconds and provides up to 280 miles of all-electric range. Given that the ID. Buzz is significantly larger and likely much heavier, we expect slower acceleration and less range. But these figures provide a baseline for our expectations until we're able to test the van in full.

How's the ID. Buzz's interior?